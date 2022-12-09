There have been reports that on Tuesday night, Dec. 6, the possibly-queer teenage child of a homophobic and hate-mongering Texas politician had to be rushed to a hospital with self-inflicted knife wounds on their arms. Later reports say the child is, thankfully, “ok.”

Dallas Voice has avoided writing about this incident for several reason. The first is that this is a child under the age of 16 who needs help, not more pressure and speculation from the media to make her situation more stressful.

The second reason is that, unlike some politicians and elected officials, we are not going to “play politics” or try to score political points with a child’s life.

If you are having thoughts of suicide or are concerned that someone you know may be, resources are available to help.

• Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 is for people of all ages and identities.

• The Trevor Project Lifeline, for LGBTQ+ youth (ages 24 and younger), can be reached at (866) 488-7386.

• Users can also access chat services at TheTrevorProject.org/Help or text START to 678678.

• Trans Lifeline, designed for transgender or gender-nonconforming people, can be reached at (877) 565-8860.

— Tammye Nash