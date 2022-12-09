Compiled by Jenny Block

No matter who you’re shopping for, there are so many amazing options out there — from the budget to the extravagant to everything in between. And whether you’re looking for something inspiring in the kitchen, inspired by the runway or inspiring to the mind, you’ll find it here!

If food and drink is what sets your giftee’s heart aflutter, Wildgrain is sure to make them swoon. It’s the first bake-from-frozen box for insanely delicious sourdough breads, fresh pastas, and artisanal pastries. And, yes, Wildgrain is the free croissants for life people. If upscale snacks are more what you have in mind a variety of yummy licorice options and pretzels in a plethora of flavors or a glass decanter full of whiskey old-fashioned flavored nuts.

And if you know someone who loves the flavor was whiskey but prefers to steer clear of alcohol, Kentucky 74 Distilled Non-Alcoholic Cinnamon Whiskey is a thoughtful and delicious gift. Looking for something local? How about a Christmas Treat Box filled with their famous cookies and hot cocoa kits from Houston beloved bakery Fluff Bake Bar, you can order on their website starting Dec. 6.

No matter for whom you’re shopping, you can’t really go wrong with all things beauty, like the Winter Greens Duo from Farmacy Beauty, including a fab toner and moisturizer, and, for every set sold, they’ll donate five meals to Feeding America or make-up goodies from Kosas, including The Wet Set lip glosses and The Ready in 5 Set with Dewy Cheek Duo, Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss, 10-Second Eye Gel Watercolor Eyeshadow. If you really want to really spoil someone, check out the gorgeous Yves Durif Brush D’Or and comb as functional as they are beautiful.

If you’re a dog or cat lover, and most people are at least one or another, check out this super cute sweater and toys from Hotel Doggy and sublime cat toys from Bloire with a modern farmhouse look. And pet owners who also love coffee will definitely get a kick out of Quirky Kin who makes craft coffee for dog lovers.

For something a little more on the naughty side, check out the eight-piece Unicorn vibrator wand set complete with horn attachment and puffy stickers! Or the High on Love set , complete with blingy vibrator and stimulating oil. The Aero with varying degrees of suction and B-Vibe’s Asstronaut, a glow-in-the-dark anal toy set, are also great choices when the devil on your shoulder is doing the shopping.

Want to blow the mind of someone who has it all? Forgot giving them an item; give them an escape, like a Princess Cruise Lines trip with all the trimmings or a trip to somewhere with unbeatable views and cuisine like Thompson Zihuatanejo. Want to go equally sweet but not quite so dramatic? How about a grumpy baby dinosaur or a grumpy baby sloth? Their super grumpy faces will create a super happy reaction in anyone who lays on them.

For another snuggly option, consider Hugimals weighted stuffed animals who can ease anxiety and help with sleep and focus. If technology is more what you’re looking for, how about a window solar charger from GROUPHUG, a simple panel that charges anything with a USB. And with all the virtual meetings and events we all seem to still be attending, this incredibly powerful Ilios Lighting Beauty Ring, a ring light/mirror combo, would make a great holiday gift.

And here’s a thoughtful gift that can be one time or recurring, the Sweet Reads box that includes a book and fun adjacent treats like the State of Terror Box with Hillary Clinton’s novel.

If you want to show a little local love, how about a blueprint of your favorite team’s stadium or arena from Ballpark Blueprints. If you want to help someone you love get their art on, there are a zillion works to choose from at Winter Museo. And if you want to encourage a little fun and exercise, you could join the pickle ball bandwagon and give the gifts of paddles and balls from Big Dill Pickleball Co. or gift a fantabulous pair of HOKA walking or running shoes, like the brand new Bondi 8, that they will not want to ever take off because of how they feel and how they look

If style is what you’re looking to give, the single strap shoulder bag from Trendhim would definitely be on point as would anything from the collection at Goorin Bros., like their patch trucker hats with animal icons and bold words to match, or the always-innovative, gender-neutral brand Wildfang, like great looks from their newest collection, including the fab empower six-way corset and the empower double-breasted vest. And if someone on your list likes to be as fashionable and comfy when they sleep as they do when they’re awake, they will fall in love with the Classic Sleep Shirt from Into the Bedroom.

Maybe something cozy is more what you had in mind for giving? How about a crazy soft sweater from Oliver Charles knit from khullu, a super fiber that comes from the underbelly of high elevation Tibetan yak or some super cozy separates from J. Jill’s Pure Jill Elements Capsule Collection. And, if it’s someone you’re close enough to, why not surprise them with some colorful hemp underpinnings from WAMA?

You can never go wrong with a little bling, like the Signet Ring and Dog Tag Necklace in Tiger’s Eye from Kendra Scott or a pair of stacking rings from iLAH, one of which says fuck around and the other which says find out. Get a little political with pieces from Awe Inspired, including a Ruth Bader Ginsburg necklace and the woman power necklace.

If you want to give a gift that will remind the receiver of you every time they see it in their home, how about giving the prettiest reusable dishcloths from Bee’s Wraps, the yummiest smelling maple candle from Wildwood Candle Co,. the super clever finamill spice grinder and pods, these beautiful kitchen towels from Thyme & Sage, a pretty plant from Perfect Plants, or the grilling collection from The Spice Lab.

If you really want to spoil them, gift them the knife that will make them look forward to mincing and chopping and slicing and dicing – a STEELPORT chef knife. If there’s a baker on your list who you want to really wow, the cast iron Challenger Bread Pan is sure to do just that.

For a new twist on an old favorite, gift the boozy advent calendar from Hard Seltzer Box Co. and count down with a. different craft seltzer every night and for wrapping paper that’s not just the same ol’, same ol’, look to smaller vendors like Viola Grace Shop or Giftiply, which gives back to charities with each purchase.

And, finally, if you’re looking for fun stocking stuffers check out these super cute nostalgic candy bars from Sugar Plum Chocolates with flavors like Apple Pie, Pancakes & Syrup, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Fruity Flake, and Milk & Cookies; cleverly named goodies from Walton Wood Farms like Better B’ver; health-conscious Munk Pack keto bars; environmentally conscious wool dryer balls from loohoo; a classic Swiss Army knife that now comes in not so classic colors, including pink; or the cutest mixmatchy socks from pals, like burgers and fries.