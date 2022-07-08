Representatives of Grubhub and the National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce presented grants to local LGBTQ- and ally-owned restaurants recently

Grubhub offers grant support to LGBTQ business and chamber

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

Grubhub, the food order and delivery marketplace, has teamed up with the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce to celebrate queer-owned and allied businesses. And representatives from the two visited the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce on June 27 for a grant presentation to four area restaurants through the Community Impact Grant initiative. The event was held at Zerbina Wines with both local and national representatives.

“As the world starts to return to a new normal, we know many businesses are rebuilding and reopening, especially LGBTQ+-owned restaurants that are often the pillars of their communities,” Jessica Burns, vice president of brand and creative at Grubhub said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to partner with NGLCC and give back to the LGBTQ+ community – one that has shown incredible strength and support for those in need throughout the pandemic.”

The Impact program offers financial aid to restaurants impacted by the pandemic through grants ranging from $5,000-$100,000. Local grant recipients included Nerdvana Frisco, Salum, Savorista Kitchen & Catering and Steve’s Market & Deli.

“During the pandemic, we worked to support businesses throughout the community with important information on wellness and emergency funding in addition to distributing hundreds of COVID-19 test kits, but we were unable to do direct funding,” explained Tony Vedda, North Texas Chamber president and CEO. “Fortunately, Grubhub stepped up in a huge way, partnering with the NGLCC and the affiliate chambers, like ours, across the country.”

The NGLCC is the largest advocacy nonprofit dedicated to expanding economic opportunities for LGBTQ people. The national chamber has more than 50 affiliates, including the North Texas organization.

The North Texas chamber is the largest business organization of its kind in Texas, with more than 350 LGBTQ and allied businesses and community organizations throughout the North Texas region. The chamber’s programs promote diversity and inclusion in the business community, its workforces and supply chains.

In June 2021, Grubhub’s Donate the Change raised “tens of millions of dollars” for organizations with NGLCC. Funds raised due to that partnership will go toward the LGBTQ community and LGBTQ-owned restaurants.

“We often say at NGLCC that ‘If you can buy it, an LGBTQ-owned business can supply it.’ That is especially true of the LGBTQ-owned restaurants across America who kept our communities and first responders fed throughout the pandemic,” said NGLCC co-founder and President Justin Nelson.

“We’re proud to partner with Grubhub in presenting these grants across America. America’s 1.4 million LGBTQ-owned business owners have demonstrated incredible resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, and now we can back to help them recover stronger than ever.”

Not only did the grant recipients benefit from the initiative, but affiliate chambers do as well through the Affiliate Chamber Fund.

“Through the Affiliate Chamber Fund, we will also be able to engage new members and offer the businesses ongoing support. We are grateful to Grubhub and the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce for this remarkable grant investment in these businesses and the chamber,” Vedda said.

The Affiliate Chamber Fund affords Community Impact Grant recipients one year of chamber membership for those who are not already chamber members.

For more information about NTLCC, visit LGBTChamber.com.