Live Nation has been busy with Tuesday announcements and this one came out of nowhere.

Actor John Cusack will host two intimate screenings of two of his most popular movies followed by a live conversation about his career and the making of each. Screenings and talkbacks will be featured in both Fort Worth and Dallas this June.

Cusack will screen Sixteen Candles at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth June 23, followed by Say Anything at Music Hall at Fair Park on June 24.

Tickets for An Evening with John Cusack will be available for Fort Worth and Dallas on Friday at 10 a.m.

–Rich Lopez