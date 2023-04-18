Get your parachute pants out. Pop legends and ’80s icons head to town this summer all led by Boy George and his original band Culture Club. Headlining the Letting it Go Show, the trio will bring all its big hits like “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya,” “Miss Me Blind” and “Karma Chameleon” to the Dos Equis Pavilion on Aug. 10.

The throwbacks don’t stop there though. The bill also includes Howard Jones and Berlin.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Live Nation presale opens Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the code VINYL

In other breaking concert news:

The Jonas Brothers announced three secret shows Tuesday morning, including one in Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, on April 26. Venues will be revealed at a later date.

Fans can register now for the Verified Fan Onsale here. Registration for all dates will close on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET. The Verified Fan Onsale will be the only way for fans to access tickets to the intimate shows. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to access the Verified Fan Onsale starting on Friday.

Concert Calendar

April 21: Lily Rose at the Granada Theater.

April 23: Latrice Royale at Trees.

April 28: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans at House of Blues.

April 28: Pink Martini with the FWSO at Bass Performance Hall.

April 30: Seal at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

May 3: Melissa Etheridge at the Majestic.

May 6: Ed Sheeran at AT&T Stadium.

May 10: Future Islands at South Side Ballroom.

May 13: The Cure at Dos Equis Pavilion.

May 21: Hayley Kioko at Echo Lounge.

May 24: Charlie Puth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 2: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

June 10: Duran Duran at American Airlines Center.

June 23: Chita Rivera at the Eisemann Center.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 6: One Night of Queen at the Winspear.

Aug. 10: Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez