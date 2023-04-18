Officials with DIFFA Dallas announced today (Tuesday, April 18) that the 2023 Grant Application Portal is now open. Only community-based organizations with a 501(C)3 designation that provide services to clients in Texas are eligible to apply.

Application deadline is Friday, April 28 at 5 p.m. DIFFA Dallas will reach out to all applicants to schedule interviews in May and June, and decisions on grants will be made in July.

Programs and Projects eligible for funding include prevention, education, direct service, legal assistance, outreach, awareness, food and nutrition, shelter and housing and transportation.

For more information on the grant process visit DIFFADallas.org/grant-process. To apply now visit Apply.DIFFADallas.org.

DIFFA Dallas’ next event, featuring award-winning performer Kristin Chenoweth as master of ceremonies and guest performer, is House of DIFFA: The List, being presented May 13 by The Louis L. Borick Foundation at the Hilton Anatole hotel.

Tickets still available are $500 or $750, and can be purchased here. Those invited to VIP seats by a table captain can purchase their tickets at the same link.

Since 1984, DIFFA Dallas has granted millions of dollars to North Texas HIV/AIDS programs by raising funds through the production of events highlighting the design community. DIFFA Dallas is the only HIV/AIDS organization in Texas that provides non-earmarked funding exclusively to HIV/AIDS service efforts, thus providing for the direct care of persons living with HIV/AIDS.

— Tammye Nash