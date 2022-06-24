Dallas Democratic Party and a number of other organizations are holding the “Rise Together: A Rally for Our Rights” Saturday, July 25, at 10 a.m. at Main Street Garden Park, 1902 Main St. in Dallas.

In a press release announcing the rally, organizers said:

“We won’t go back! A majority of Texans and Americans support abortion rights, opposing forced pregnancies and criminalizing miscarriage and stillbirth. Democrats have the power to restore abortion and reproductive rights this November.

“In his concurring opinion, Justice Thomas called for reconsidering protections for contraception, same-sex relationships and marriage. We shouldn’t have to wake up each morning to see which rights will be stripped away next.”

Organizations holding the rally are Dallas County Democratic Party, Alliance AFT, Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs-North Texas Chapter, Black American Futures PAC, Communications Workers of America 6215, Dallas Peace and Justice Center, Next Generation Action Network, North Texas Asian American Democrats, Not My Son, Mexican American Democrats of Texas — Causa Chapter, Progress Texas, Somos Tejas, Sunrise Movement Dallas, Stonewall Democrats of Dallas, Texas Alliance for Retired Americans and Working Families Party.