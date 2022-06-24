Tasty Notes is a roundup of food and restaurant news including specials, local food news, dining events and more around the area.

Sky Blu Rooftop Bar annouces opening and then its not-opening

Located in the heart of the Dallas Design District, Sky Blu Rooftop Bar rescheduled its opening to Friday .

Featuring a modern design ad layout, floor to ceiling glass windows, indoor and outdoor lounges, handcraft cocktails and Instagram-worthy Dallas-skyline views, the rooftop bar sounds like the new fabulous place to be.

Located atop the Tru by Hilton Dallas Market Center, the elevator ride from the hotel lobby will transport visitors to a buzzing nightlife spot with views for days.

The bar also announced some of its signature cocktails in the original release. From Sky Blu:

In addition to an extensive beer and wine list, choose from one of Sky Blu’s several delicious signature cocktails and sip the night away:

Delayed Flight – Tito’s vodka, grapefruit, aperol and lime

The open concept space can also host events or parties upon reservation.

Stay tuned.

Thirsty Lion Gastropub opens third location at Grandscape

Thirsty Lion Gastropub, a restaurant concept known for its from-scratch cooking and seasonal menus with local ingredients and extensive craft cocktails and beer menu, has opened its latest North Texas location and its first two-story restaurant and bar at Grandscape in The Colony.

The Colony’s Grandscape is one of the largest mixed-use real estate developments in the country, owned by Warren Buffett. Thirsty Lion joins a variety of popular restaurants, an outdoor amphitheater, a convention center, a hotel and spa, and more.

Inside, the design showcases a polished and upscale version of the Thirsty Lion. Rustic wood finishes mix with modern decorative light fixtures. Pops of rich color layer with bold pattern and texture.

The gastropub’s main floor has 2,848 square feet of indoor dining and bar area and 6,996 square feet of outdoor patio. The second floor has 2,806 square feet of indoor dining and bar area, and the second floor outdoor patio has 1,414 square feet.

Outside, the green space, called the ‘Front Yard,’ features lawn games like corn hole and giant Jenga, and the patios include string lights, a large fire feature for group seating and flat-screens, perfect for beautiful sunshine-filled days and chillier winter and spring nights. The patios are covered with options for cooling with umbrellas or heating and can be booked for special events. Total indoor seating capacity is 270 persons and outdoor seating capacity is 392 persons.

Thirsty Lion’s signature dishes include the Gorgonzola-infused Gastropub Burger; Bacon Wrapped BBQ Prawns; Beer Battered Fish & Chips; Gochujang BBQ Pork & Kimchi Fried Rice; the Seared Ahi Salad; Baja Fish Tacos; and Traditional Scotch Eggs. The menu also features shareable appetizers, salads, sandwiches, fresh seafood, half-pound gourmet burgers and steaks. Vegetarian and gluten-free options are also available.

Thirsty Lion features a centerpiece bar that features a large selection of craft cocktails that highlight combinations of fresh fruit purees, juices and premium liquors. Guests can select from a wide variety of beers on tap including several Texas breweries and an extensive wine list. The menu features modern takes on classic cocktails as well as signature drinks like their Grapefruit Basil Martini, Blood Orange Margarita and Old Fashioned.

The restaurant is equipped with dozens of HD flat screens on both floors inside and out with high-quality audio and visual sound systems.

Weekend Brunch will include Mimosas and Bloody Marys by the bottle and weekday happy hour specials from 3-6 p.m.

This joins two other existing Texas locations at Toyota Music Factory in Irving and Glade Parks in Euless. Soon to follow is Preston Hollow Village opening in North Dallas in August 2022.

Cake Bar now shipping nationwide

In May, the bakery, Cake Bar, located in Trinity Groves,announced that is now offering nationwide shipping. This new offer is going to bring a large selection of traditional, southern style cakes made from scratch to all corners of the U.S.

The Black, female owned bakery by Tracy German offers a large selection of traditional, Southern style made-from-scratch cakes and confections with over 16 different made-from-scratch cakes, a variety of pound cakes, quick breads, cookies, ice cream and assorted beverages. From its red velvet cake, a simple strawberry cake or the German chocolate cake, Cake Bar can ship it directly to any door for a sweet slice of Dallas.

Personally may I recommend either the wedding cake and the lemon cake because OMG so delish.

See more about Cake Bar here.

The Worthington Renaissance Hotel announces live music schedule and Toro Toro’s wine specials

Every Wednesday, live music will take place in the hotel lobby from 5-7:30 p.m. with a luxury list f wine labels by Toro Toro.

Housed inside the hotel, Toro Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval will feature ‘Wednesdays for the Weary Traveler’ wine special. Sip on a midweek pick-me-up with half-off bottles of Latin wine under $200 from 4 p.m.-midnight.

Toro Toro has also begun its Show on the Road meal option. From the restaurant:

Guests seeking a full dining experience on their show nights will find exactly that. Executive Chef Jonathan Esparza translates the bold Pan-Latin flavors into a three-course prix fixe theater menu which features a starter of Guacamole made with fresh pico de gallo and jalapeno chili; a first course of Kale Salad made with Manchego cheese, heirloom cherry tomato, candied peanut, white raisin, and orange-white balsamic vinaigrette; the second course offers a choice between Grilled Salmon made with achiote marinade, dashi-braised bok choy, bacon Morita chili jam, and ponzu broth or Cusco Half Chicken made with achiote marinade, broccolini, and salsa criolla; and the sweetest course of the night will be Mil Ojas served with cream cheese, warm caramel-brandy sauce, and cajeta ice cream. This three-course prix fixe menu is $100 a patron.

July 4 specials

Celebrate Fourth of July Weekend with Cantina Laredo’s USA ‘Ritas

Cantina Laredo Addison and Frisco locations are bringing back its USA ‘Rita – a July 4 twist on the restaurant’s signature Casa ‘Rita. For $9 each, the USA ‘Rita features red, white and blue layers with flavors of Blue Curacao and strawberry puree. The cocktail (pictured) will be available from July 1-4.

Fish City Grill and Half Shells celebrate Independence Day

On Monday, July 4, City Grill and Half Shells will celebrate with seafood specials and festive beverage. Specials will be available at all 10 locations in the DFW area.

Specials include

Ceviche Verde, $12.99

Shrimp Boil, $16.99

Watermelon Margarita, $7

Tito’s Front Porch Lemonade, $8.

III Forks serves up Backyard Burger Kits for the holiday

To commemorate the holiday, III Forks in Frisco is offering Backyard Burger Kits to help make prepping your party effortless and features high-quality ingredients.

The III Forks Backyard Burger Kit comes ready for the grill with six half-pound certified Angus Beef brand burger patties, lettuce, onions, tomato, pickle, four-year-aged cheddar and buns plus a shaker of III Forks Seasoning. The kits are sold for $50 and will be available to order here. Orders must be placed and picked up by July 3 as the restaurant will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday.

Meal Plans:

Friday: All You Can Eataly, 6 p.m. at Eataly in NorthPark Center.

Saturday: Lakewood Brewing Company and Bike DFW’s Bikes & Brews, 10 a.m.

Saturday and Sunday: Cambodian Street Food Market at The Cambodian Buddhist Temple of Dallas.

Saturday: National Food Truck Day, 11 a.m. at Klyde Warren Park.

Wednesdays: Bourbon and Blues with the Lee Walter Quartet, 7 p.m. at Bourbon and Banter.

June 30: The Pour: An Underground Curated Spirits & Culinary Tasting Experience, with WhistlePig Rye and Whiskey, 6 p.m. at Bourbon and Banter.

July 9: McKinney Margarita Stroll, 11 a.m. in downtown McKinney.

– compiled by Rich Lopez