Dahlia Knowles, lead singer for Lorelei K

Pride Music Festival is another step forward for Lorelei K

RICH LOPEZ | Staff writer

rich@dallasvoice.com

In 2021, Lorelei K lead singer Dahlia Knowles talked with the Dallas Voice about the future of her band as they were about to release the dreamy pop album, Swimming Pool Eternity. She had goals that included tapping more into performing to LGBTQ audiences.

So where is Lorelei K now?

In the year-plus since that interview, Knowles and her bandmates have more than lived up to their goals. They are on the verge of releasing the new album, Gucci Doom, preparing for an out-of-state tour and playing the mainstage of this weekend’s Dallas Pride Music Festival at Fair Park.

“We have had a lot of growth over the last year for sure,” Knowles said by phone. “I find that the music matters a lot to people within my community. So when someone comes across Lorelei K, it’s a mutually beneficial thing.”

That will happen in a big way at this weekend’s performance. Knowles said they are excited to now perform at Pride on the mainstage and to show out with new music.

“I’m really honored and excited about it. I feel very proud, too, and pride is everything,” she said. “I’m feeling more confident than ever.

Things have lined up really well for Lorelei K.”

Gucci Doom is slated for a July release on Idol Records, and it reveals a new chapter of sound for the band — one that feels a bit more raw compared to their ambient-pop signature.

And the way Knowles describes the new record, Gucci Doom could be a trippy adventure for the ears.

“It’s glam fashion music with a cerebral introspective perspective,” she said. “The production is much more fabulous. This time though, we treated the vocals, putting them more toward the front of the sound.

“I would say this album is maybe more relatable in ways than Swimming or Lightbender were.”

Knowles isn’t a stranger to performing in the LGBTQ community, but the band found its groove locally performing outside of queer-centric venues. The band’s connection to North Texas queer audiences grows.

Timing, though, has added a wrinkle to everything.

With today’s political attacks on drag and trans communities, Lorelei K could easily be caught in the middle of all the uproar. Knowles said she has had to rethink how they are when on the road. So, as an independent DIY band, they not only have to manage the challenges of being on the road, they have to really think about their surroundings.

“This shit weighs on me,” Knowles said. “And the posts I get from people I’ve never seen about my transness really hurt. That people actively wish to eradicate me is just hellish.”

Lorelei K will tour later this year, and Knowles said she can’t wait to get out of Texas for a bit. But at the same time she questions her safety when the band is touring.

“Thankfully I’m always with the band, and so I have six dudes surrounding me, and there’s a general safety. But paranoia steps in,” she said.

Knowles said she thinks about both being a trans performer in places she’s unfamiliar with and also being labeled as drag in states where that is now against the law. She wonders, “What’s gonna happen? I don’t know. I just know I have to be aware of any perceived threats.”

Not that it will stop Lorelei K from delivering the music, because the band is not changing anything to bow down to all the phobes. “What else can we do? We got this loud new music for people to hear,” Knowles said.

Lorelei K’s set is scheduled at 5:15 p.m. Saturday on the mainstage.

………………

Turn Up The Love Tour

Pride is too big for just one weekend. That’s why Pride celebrations in North Texas start with Dallas Pride the weekend of June 2-4 — MetroBall on June 2, Dallas Pride Music Festival on June 3 and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on June 4 — but then continue throughout the month, and even the year! (See our Calendar of Events on page 96.)

And just like Pride can’t be limited to one weekend, neither can our Pride entertainment line-up! In addition to all the local, regional and national talent you’ll see showcased June 2 on the Main Stage, Hall of State Stage and Drag Stage, Pride heads downtown to the AT&T Discovery District, 308 S. Akard St., on June 23 for the Dallas stop of the Turn Up The Love Tour.

This year’s event will feature performances by Years & Years, Wrabel and Kelechi. Event access is complimentary for those who RSVP in advance.

Visit TurnUpTheLove.com/Events for more information.

The entertainment lineup

Entertainment is the highlight of the day each year for the Dallas Pride Music Festival, and this year is no exception.

North Texas native and up-and-coming star Alsion Ponthier is this year’s entertainment headliner for the festival. But there is an exciting line-up of local, regional and national talent set throughout the day on the Main Stage, the Hall of State Stage and, of course, the Drag Stage to keep the crowds pumped up and entertained.

Main Stage

(Local and National Talent)

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: DJ Austin B7

12:15-1 p.m.: XB Valentine

1:15-2 p.m.: La Bell

2:15-3 p.m.: Dezi 5

3:15-4 p.m.: The Ethridge Experience

4:14-5 p.m.: Pear Earl

5:15-6 p.m.: Lorelei K

6:15-7 p.m.: The Roomates

7:15-8 p.m.: Danny & the Fly Queens

and Mack & Sisters-in-Action

8:15-9 p.m.: Allison Ponthier

Hall of State Stage

(Local Talent)

12:15-1 p.m.: Taylor Alyne

1:15-2 p.m.: Ceci Ceci

2:15-3 p.m.: Cameron McCloud/

Cure for Paranoia

3:13-4 p.m.: Johnny B33 &

The Leo Sun Project

4:15-5 p.m.: Zeke Forever

5:15-6 p.m.: Sam Cormier

6:15-7 p.m.: Averi Burk

Drag Stage

Noon-12:45 p.m.: The Saloon Girls

1-1:45 p.m.: The Queer-Off

2-2:45 p.m.: Kaliente Girls

3-3:45 p.m.: Black Girl Magic

4-4:45 p.m.: Sisters-in-Action

5-5:45 p.m. Fly Queens

6-6:45 p.m.: The Rose Room cast