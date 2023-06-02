Terry Bucher

2023 Dallas Pride dedicated long-time volunteers Marsha Singer, Terry Bucher

TAMMYE NASH | Managing Editor

nash@dallasvoice.com

The Dallas Pride Committee has dedicated the 2023 Dallas Pride celebration to Terry Lynn Bucher and Marsha Singer, dedicated Pride volunteers for many years who both passed away over the last year.

Bucher was a familiar face around the gayborhood since the early 1980s when he worked at Off The Street and at The Round-Up Saloon.

According to his longtime friend Robert Emery, Terry went to business school to learn how to repair copy machines and then worked for Royal Business Machines before going to work at Off The Street. Emery said Terry took great pleasure in his work with the audio/visual aspects of advertising and entertainment for the community. He volunteered with many organizations, charities and fundraising efforts through the years, including serving on the board of The Dallas Way, the organization dedicated to preserving North Texas’ rich LGBTQ history, heritage and culture.

Emery said that volunteering each year with the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade and the Dallas Pride committee, was one of the greatest joys of Bucher’s life, and that he “possessed what may be the largest photographic collection of Dallas Gay Pride parade images through the years.”

Dallas Pride Executive Director Jaron Turnbow said Bucher “was always smiling and happy, no matter what was going on. When I first became executive director of Dallas Pride, Terry always helped me with advice when needed. We will miss his smile and his help and his advice.”

Terry Lynn Bucher passed away Feb. 12, 2023, at the age of 69. He is survived by his partner, David Creek of Dallas, and his brother, Eddie Bucher of Fort Worth.

Singer was an ally to the LGBTQ community and her company, The Dallas Directory Inc., contracted, with Dallas Pride.

She started the company in 1980 as a full-service, on-site concierge and restaurant reservations service for conventions and tradeshows. And at the peak of the convention business in Dallas The Dallas Directory Inc. was on site for 35 conventions and markets a year,

resulting in Singer being asked to serve of the board for the Greater Dallas Restaurant Association. When the World Cup came to Dallas in 1994, she organized a site visit party for the European Broadcasting Union at Fair Park that was such a success it put her and her company on a new path to becoming the highly successful event management and planning company it is today.

Joanna Wyrick said, “If I had one word to describe Marsha it would be fearless. When she walked into a room she owned it. We never could go anywhere without running into someone she knew. And it amazed me how she could remember everyone’s name. She was an amazing friend.”

Turnbow said Singer was “such a huge part of planning for Pride over the last four years. She was my right hand. She always wore tie-dyed t-shirts. She wore them to every meeting we had for Pride; we will be wearing tie-dye staff shirts in her honor this year.”

Marsha Ilene Calhoun Singer passed away suddenly at her home on March 2, 2023, at the age of 73. She is survived by her husband, William Reynold Singer, and a host of family and friends.