For decades, bars, clubs and lounges have served as gathering spots for LGBTQ+ people. In almost any metroplex, one can find a “gayborhood” or a designated area in the city targeted toward the LGBTQ+ community. While there are plenty of spots for queer and trans people to party and drink, many introverted individuals in the queer and trans communities are finding that there are not a lot of options for them.

In September 2018, Josh Hersh founded Queeret, a Brooklyn-based movement committed to coordinating quiet, queer and sober gatherings for introverts of the LGBTQ+ community. He was inspired to create Queeret after watching a Netflix comedy special by Hannah Gadsby.

“She was telling a joke and then she asked ‘Where are the quiet gays supposed to go?,’” Hersh recalls. “And then I was just like, ‘Well, where do we go?’ ‘What is out there for queer people who are just more lowkey?’ Living in New York City, I just didn’t see something that I was envisioning.”

Queeret first started as an Instagram account called @queerintroverts. Through the Instagram account, as well as an accompanying website, Hersh was able to gather people for their first of their signature Qalm gatherings.

Qalm gatherings typically take place at a coffee shop. Attendees typically pull from a deck of cards with conversation starters. Over the course of two hours, attendees are welcome to to talk about anything and everything.

“It’s funny because people always ask ‘Well, what do you do there?’ and I always say ‘We don’t do that much, but that’s kind of the point,’” Hersh says. “It’s sort of a time to just slow down, connect and get to know each other.”

Since forming Queeret, Hersh has hosted Qalm gatherings in various cities across the nation. On July 27, Queeret will bring a Qalm gathering to Dallas at Mudsmith Coffee in The Centrum at 7 p.m.

“People come to our gatherings for different reasons,” Hersh says. “There are quite a few people who come that say ‘I’m not really an introvert, but I’m looking for a more low-key atmosphere.’ A lot of the things that are out there, are more upbeat and social spaces. As queer folks, we’re always carving out new spaces. I guess, what’s surprising to me is how many people have been looking for another space.”

— Alex Gonzalez