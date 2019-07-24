Thorgy Thor, a fan favorite on Season 8 of RuPaul’s Drag Race who returned for Season 3 of All Stars, has been added to GDMAF’s Sept. 14 Night of Stars. Thorgy Thor is a NYC drag performance artist, event host and professional musician.

Night of Stars benefits LifeWalk Team Metro whose fundraising will support the Greg Dollgener Memorial AIDS Fund and takes place in The Rose Room.

After spending his early years studying violin, viola and cello, Thorgy earned a dual degree in violin and viola performance. While studying at Hart School of Music and Purchase Conservatory, Thorgy also earned an honorary degree in Drag Ridiculousness, performing her original works of art entitled Maitri and Pocket to Pocket.

Over the last few years, Thorgy Thor has had the pleasure of playing violin with many recording artists including NYC legend Joey Arias, as well as performing with over 6 major orchestras, gracing the stages of Town Hall NYC, Le Poisson Rouge, Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

Thor uses unconventional recording materials and music to create unique performances for theater, video, cabaret, and for nightlife entertainment. An explosive performer who loves to lip-sync just as much as create collaborative performance art that mashes together drag, music and comedy.

Thorgy Thor has been nominated for over 13 awards presented by the Glam Awards, Get Out Awards and Odyssey Magazine Awards.

Tickets are available here.

— David Taffet