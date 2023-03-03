QMN is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Bob’s Dance Shop joins up with Sofi Tukker and Purple Disco Machine tour

The collective Bob’s Dance Shop has joined queer faves Sofi Tukker on the road. The tour will hit Dallas on March 10 where Sofi Tukker headlines The Factory with Purple Disco Machine. It’ll be bop vibes for days in Deep Ellum.

BDS identifies as “an immersive entertainment experience – a paradise of self-expression, empowerment and community. They are a group of vibe curators, artists, body movers and professional ice-melters, blending dance, music, fashion and spontaneity.”

“We’re incredibly grateful and honored to join SOFI TUKKER and Purple Disco Machine on these amazing stages all across the world,” said Vince ‘Coco’ Coconato, founder of Bob’s Dance Shop. “The essence of what we do is best captured in person, where the vibe and energy of the performance with the crowd transcends words and video, so we couldn’t be more pumped to see new faces and meet new friends!”

Melissa Carper talks to Apple Music about her song “Pray The Gay Away”

Melissa Carper joins Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly on Saturday to talk about her brand of queer country music, including the song “Pray the Gay Away.” The episode airs 6 p.m CST or on-demand here on Apple Music Country.

From the Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly episode:

That song was Brennen [Leigh’s] idea. We got together just to play music, have a good time. We weren’t even trying to write a song or anything. And Brennen mentioned, she was like, “Oh, I’ve always wanted to write a song called ‘Pray the Gay Away,'” or I think she said, “‘Pray Away the Gay.'” And then she had the first little melody that would go with that line, and then she said, she was like, “If you want to write that, go for it.” And that very night I started writing it once everybody left the house, I was like, “I can write this song.”

I did a lot of praying. When I was young, I think every night I prayed, honestly, because my parents were such strong fundamentalist Christians and it was burned into my brain that that was a sin so I thought I wasn’t going to heaven.

Matthew V reimagines Peggy Lee’s “Big Spender”

Queer jazz singer Mathew V released his rendition of Peggy Lee’s “Big Spender” on Friday. The song was written by Cy Coleman and Dorothy Fields for the 1966 musical Sweet Charity. The single will lead into his newest album Anything Goes out on April 14. The album will be a mix of Broadway hits and romantic jazz tunes and classic ballads.

Prior to this single, he dropped “The Man I Love” serving up a whole new perspective on the song with a delicious jazzy mood.

Watch him perform the song live below:

ICYMI: Adam Lambert serves up High Drama

At the end of February, Adam Lambert released his newest album of covers High Drama. This is his first release under his new label at BMG. He also serves as executive producer of the album.

Among the covers include Billie Eilish’s “Getting Older,” Sia’s “Chandelier” and Bonnie Raitt’s “Holding Out for a Hero.”

He’s been making the rounds shilling the album on several television appearances. Watch his performance on GMA of “Hero” or of “Chandelier” on the America’s Got Talent: All Stars finale. Boy George even gave his stamp of approval on Lambert’s cover of the Culture Club hit “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” which he performed on The Tonight Show.

Watch the video for “Getting Older” below:

Demi Lovato drops new song and vid for Scream VI

At midnight, the artist dropped the song and video for “Still Alive,” which is part of the soundtrack to the upcoming film Scream VI.

Watch the new video below:

Concert Calendar

March 3: Jake Wesley Rogers at HOB in the Cambridge Room.

March 3: Steve Aoki at The Factory In Deep Ellum

March 8: Carrie Underwood at American Airlines Center.

March 9: Maren Morris at Globe Life Field.

March 9: New Order at The Factory In Deep Ellum

March 10: SZA at American Airlines Center.

March 16: Diplo at Billy Bob’s Texas

March 17: Thunderpuss at Station 4.

March 22 and 23: The Magnetic Fields at the Kessler.

March 25: Luke Combs at AT&T Stadium

March 31-April 2: Taylor Swift at Arlington Stadium.

April 1: Patti LuPone at the Meyerson.

April 8: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

April 13-15: Lyle Lovett at the Majestic Theatre.

April 21: Lily Rose at the Granada Theater.

April 23: Latrice Royale at Trees.

April 28: The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula: Titans at House of Blues.

April 30: Seal at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

May 6: Ed Sheeran at AT&T Stadium.

May 10: Future Islands at South Side Ballroom

May 21: Hayley Kioko at Echo Lounge.

May 24: Charlie Puth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 2: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

June 10: Duran Duran at American Airlines Center

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

– Rich Lopez