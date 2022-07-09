Singer-songwriter Killboy drops “Loser”

Queer singer Killboy made a splash with her sexy woman-to-woman single “U+Me” earlier this year. She’s back not only with her new single “Loser,” but also a tour announcement.

Produced by Avril Lavigne and Blink-182 producer John Feldmann, “Loser” is a harder-edged sound by the Texas-raised singer adding another layer to her alt-pop vibe of previous songs. The song follows her Atlantic Records debut single “Daddy Issues.”

Killboy will head to Dallas this fall as the supporting act for Sueco’s North American It Was Fun While it Lasted Tour. She will open the show Sept. 13 at Trees.

From Atlantic Records:

The purple-haired singer/songwriter/producer crafts hits that are deeply personal and full of attitude. Killboy was raised in the small town of Texarkana, in a highly conservative household that she felt out of place in. She sought solace in her music as a means to rebel against the stringent walls surrounding her and adopted the name Killboy to keep her music a secret from her family.

“I’m just going to keep doing what I enjoy,” she says. “That’s what being KILLBOY is all about. I love the music I’m making and I hope it gives people the freedom to do whatever the fuck they want at all times.”

Watch the “Loser” lyric video below:

Comedic alt-pop artist Corook tries “BDSM”

Self-described “singer, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and huge fuckin’ dork,” Corook is back with her new single “BDSM” available now on all streaming services. The song is inspired by her long-term relationship with her girlfriend, Olivia and her effort to spice things up.

“I didn’t think I wanted to write love songs,” She said in a press release. “I feel like love songs are usually cheesy and hard to listen to because they’re always just rainbows and butterflies. I realized the best part about my relationship is that I can tell my partner anything. I can tell her when I’m not really feeling it, or when I need something different, or when I’m not excited, and neither of us take it as a threat to our relationship. It’s just the truth. I’m really grateful for someone I can be that honest with. Relationships naturally get more predictable, and things can get boring, but when you stick it out, that love gets deeper and safer and way juicier. This is a realistic love song for all the people in long term relationships.”

In spring, the queer, Nashville-based musician dropped her debut EP achoo!

She has teamed up with pop/rock trio Jukebox the Ghost for a US tour, which will bring her also to Trees on Oct. 8.

Watch the “BDSM” lyric video below:

Concert Calendar:

July 16: Brandi Carlile at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 22: Show Me the Body at Cheapsteaks.

July 23: Kendrick Lamar at American Airlines Center.

July 30: Bachelors of Broadway: Gentlemen of the Theater at Downtown Cowtown at the Isis.

July 30: Garth Brooks at AT&T Stadium.

Aug. 23: Lady Gaga at Globe Life Field.

Aug. 23: Lyle Lovett at Bass Hall.

Sept. 10: The Killers at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Taylor Dayne at The Colony Five Star Complex.

Sept. 13: Sueco, Killboy at Trees.

Sept. 14: Rufus Wainwright at the Majestic Theatre.

Sept. 15: Ben Platt at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie.

Sept. 28: Florence and the Machine at Toyota Music Factory.

Sept. 30: Elton John at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 8: Jukebox the Ghost, Corook at Trees.

Oct. 10: Carly Rae Jepsen at the South Side Ballroom.

Oct. 12: Lil Nas X at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 21: Indigo Girls at Granada Theater.

Oct. 28: Lizzo at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 6: Demi Lovato at the Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Nov. 25: Judas Priest, Queensryche at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Dec. 12: Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme at The Majestic Theatre.