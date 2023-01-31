QMN is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Hayley Kiyoko announces Panorama Tour

In support of her sophomore album Panorama, the pop singer announced Tuesday that she will embark on The Panorama Tour. Produced by Live Nation, the Lesbian Jesus (as dubbed by her fans) will kick off her tour overseas before launching her North American leg. Among her itinerary are three Texas dates.

Kiyoko will perform in Austin at Emo’s on May 20; in Dallas at The Echo Lounge on May 21 and at House of Blues Houston on May 22.

Along with the tour, 2023 looks to be a landmark year for the 31-year-old singer. This year, Kiyoko will debut her first novel, a coming-of-age romance based on her song and video “Girls Like Girls.” The book will launch on May 30.

She will also release her first-ever gender-inclusive fragrance, Hue, which will be available to order here.

Sam Smith’s latest vid breaks the internet

The pop singer seems to have found their groove as provocateur these days. Smith has graduated from torch song crooner into a more aggressively queer performer which can certainly be seen in their latest vid for “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” which came out Friday alongside their new album Gloria. The video has got all the conservatives up in arms because of course, not to mention the fatphobic and queerphobic vitriol all over the internet. And by all accounts, we’re pretty sure Smith don’t GAF about all that. But we are loving their body-positive, queer forward vibe they are serving in their latest visual.

Watch “I’m Not Here to Make Friends” below:

Taylor Swift casts trans actor for newest video

Friday was a big day for queer representation in mainstream music videos. Along with Smith’s latest video came Taylor Swift’s “Lavender Haze” which she also directed. Out trans man Laith Ashley costars with Swift as her love interest in the sultry video. In an Instagram post, Ashley had this to say:

Thank you @taylorswift for allowing me to play a small part in your story. You are brilliant and this is an experience I will never forget. It was truly magical.

Your storytelling abilities through your music and visuals continues to leave me in awe, inspired, and hopeful.

Thank you for being an ally and for continuously using your platform for good. Representation matters.

AND LOVE WILL ALWAYS WIN!

Watch “Lavender Haze” below:

Concert Calendar

Feb. 2 and 3: Ryan Bingham at Billy Bob’s.

Feb. 9: Amy Ray at the Granada Theater.

Feb. 10: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at American Airlines Center.

Feb. 11: Death Cab for Cutie at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Feb. 17: Trixie and Katya Live at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie.

Feb. 24: Erykah Badu at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Feb. 26: Maggie Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

March 2: Betty Who, Shea Coulee at The Echo Lounge.

March 2: Adore Delano at the Kessler.

March 3: Jake Wesley Rogers at HOB in the Cambridge Room.

March 8: Carrie Underwood at American Airlines Center.

March 10: SZA at American Airlines Center.

March 17: Thunderpuss at Station 4.

March 22 and 23: The Magnetic Fields at the Kessler.

March 31-April 2: Taylor Swift with MUNA at Arlington Stadium.

April 1: Patti LuPone at the Meyerson.

April 8: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

April 13-15: Lyle Lovett at the Majestic Theatre.

April 21: Lily Rose at the Granada Theater.

April 23: Latrice Royale at Trees.

April 30: Seal at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

May 6: Ed Sheeran at AT&T Stadium.

May 21: Hayley Kioko at Echo Lounge.

June 2: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

– Rich Lopez