Transgender Education Network of Texas, Equality Texax, Gordy Carmona and Sofia Sepulveda are calling on LGBTQ Texans and their allies to converge in Austin on Saturday, April 15, for the Queer Capitol March.

“The attacks on LGBTQ+ Texans at the Legislature are escalating, so we have to meet that escalation with action,” organizers wrote in a post on social media.

The march starts at noon, and participants are asked to assemble for the march at the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Congress Avenue (near the Bullock Museum). The address is 1800 Congress Avenue.

Participants will then march down the Capitol Mall top the north side of the Capitol Building “where we will rally among community in opposition to the more than 140 anti-LGBTQ+ bills moving through the Legislature.”

Organizers encourage those planning to participate to sign up to be a captain and help recruit at least 20 others to participate. Use the RSVP link here to select a captain role.

— Tammye Nash