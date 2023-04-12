LGBTQ community organizations are invited to apply to become Dallas Pride beneficiaries.

To qualify, an organization must use the majority of its funds for direct programs, services or activities that provide significant support to the North Texas LGBTQ community and have non-profit status. Dallas Pride then selects up to six organizations to receive proceeds from that year’s Pride weekend.

If your organization would like to be considered for a 2023 Beneficiary, visit the Beneficiary Request for Proposal webpage.

Applications must be submitted by April 28, 2023. No applications will be accepted after that date. Organizations that have been selected will be contacted on or after May 12, 2023. Pride weekend is June 3-4.

— David Taffet