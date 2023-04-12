From beignets to ben-yays, the eyes have their sights set. Netflix announced Wednesday that the Emmy-winning series Queer Eye will return on May 12 for its seventh season. Hosts Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France all head down south — again for all new episodes.

For season seven, the Fab Five bring their signature sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start.

Queer Eye is executive produced by David Collins, Michael Williams and Rob Eric for Scout Productions. Jennifer Lane serves as the showrunner and executive producer. Jordana Hochman and Mark Bracero serve as executive producers for ITV Entertainment, with Kori Kingg serving as co-executive producer.

