UPDATE: Visitation and funeral services for Kirk Myers-Hill have been set.

Visitation is Thursday, April 13, from 5-8 p.m. in the Hall of state at Fair Park, 3939 Grand Ave.

The funeral service starts at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Cathedral of Hope, 5910 Cedar Springs Road.

ORIGINAL POST: Celebrate the life and legacy of Kirk Myers-Hill with a community vigil and balloon release on Saturday, April 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Irene Trigg-Myers Prosperity Park, 2215 Warren Ave.

Just two weeks ago, Myers-Hill participated in dedicating and renaming the park to honor his mother, whom he credited with co-founding Abounding Prosperity with him.

— David Taffet