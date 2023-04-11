UPDATE 2:

Next of kin was notified by a friend. They contacted the medical examiner who let them know Dominguez died of natural causes.

UPDATE:

The body found in a car in a Cedar Springs parking lot was identified as Sharon Dominguez. The medical examiner is trying to notify her daughter as next-of-kin. If you have contact information, please call the medical examiner’s office at 214-920-5900.

ORIGINAL POST:

An adult female was found inside a vehicle unresponsive on Monday, April 10, in the 4000 block of Cedar Springs Road, according to a Dallas Police public information officer. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by DFR. The incident was documented as a unexplained death.

According to Lee Daugherty, owner of Alexandre’s, the vehicle had been there several days. He said the car was in his parking lot facing the street and no one noticed the body because it was slumped over the console.

On Monday, someone came into the bar who looked in the window and saw the body. Daugherty said the customer banged on the window and when there was no response, they called 911.

DFR broke out the back window to get at the woman.

Information Daugherty got from police was the woman’s last name was Dominguez. She was in her 60s and lived in the neighborhood just on the other side of the Tollway.

If anyone has information for police, call 911.

— David Taffet