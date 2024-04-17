Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Despite being teased on Troye Sivan’s socials, LiveNation officially announced Wednesday morning that the “Rush” singer along with Charli XCX are co-headlining the Sweat Tour with special guests Shygirl. The pop music team-up will kick off in September in Detroit. Dallas is among the tour dates for Sweat.

This is a good year so far for XCX as her Brat 2024 arena tour in the U.K. was a sellout and now this tour all before her sixth album release Brat.

Grammy-nominee and gay-famous pop star Sivan is riding the wave of his strong third release Something to Give Each Other which landed on several end-of-year lists in 2023. His single “Rush” garnered him two Grammy noms and his drag turn in the video for “One of Your Girls” was one of pop music’s more exciting moments last year.

The two have worked together on the singles “1999” and “2099.”

The tour has one Texas date so far and that’s gonna be Dallas. The two will perform at American Airlines Center on Oct. 9.

Presale tickets will be available on April 25 beginning at 10 a.m. General tickets go on sale April 26 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

–Rich Lopez