The African American Museum Dallas, 3536 Grand Ave, inside Fair Park, hosts the annual Southwest Black Art Show this weekend, April 20-21, The show features fine art by nearly 20 artists of African and African-American descent, showcasing original works ranging from paintings and drawings to printmaking and photography to sculptures, fine art jewelry, mixed media and more.

This year’s featured artists include Frank Frazier, La’Jasha Champion, Mark Crow, Nommo Diop, Billy Edmond, Dobson Products, Tyra Goodley, Cynthia Hawkins-Waters, Danny Jenkins (Waterkolours), Victor “ShoNuf” Hoover, Mikayla Magee, Darryl Malloy, Cicely Miller, Walter Shannon, Phillip Tate, LaKeem Wilson and Gregory Worsham.

One artist will receive “Best in Show” and will be exhibited at the African American Museum, Dallas at a future date.

The Southwest Black Art Show was envisioned to present a quality experience for artists, collectors, galleries, educators, art professionals and anyone interested in Black fine art, and is committed to the exclusive presentation of art produced by artists of African and African American descent. In addition to showcasing quality Black art, the Southwest Black Art Show will present a “Collecting 101” workshop as well as presentations by seasoned collectors, scholars and gallery owners. There will also be hands-on activities for families and children throughout the weekend.

The two-day show is free and is open from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

— Tammye Nash