The Dallas Wings have added Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductees Sheryl Swoopes and Nancy Lieberman to the Wing’s 2024 broadcast team to serve as analysts on Bally Sports Southwest, the Wings’ local broadcast partner. In addition to Swoopes and Lieberman, veteran play-by-play voice Ron Thulin, NCAA and WNBA champion Fran Harris and experienced sideline reporter ShaVonne Herndon all return to call Dallas Wings games in 2024.

Swoopes, a three-time Olympic gold medal winner and three-time WNBA MVP, was the first player to be signed in the WNBA. The Texas native won four WNBA titles with the Houston Comets and was inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. Swoopes is the first women’s basketball player to have a Nike shoe named after her (the “Air Swoopes”) and is one of only 11 women’s basketball players to have won an Olympic gold medal, an NCAA Championship, a Fiba World Cup gold and a WNBA title.

After 12 years in the WNBA, Swoopes coached at Mercer Island High School in Washington, Loyola University in Chicago and her alma mater, Texas Tech University. She also served as the analyst for the Lady Raiders’ broadcasts and has been part of the broadcasting team for Athletes Unlimited since its inaugural season.

Lieberman is a two-time Olympian, three-time All-American and two-time collegiate national champion and Wade Trophy winner. She played basketball professionally for more than 20 years and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1996 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. The Old Dominion legend was the first-ever draft pick by the Dallas Diamonds of the Women’s Professional Basketball League in 1980. She also played professionally in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury and then-Detroit Shock.

Following her playing career, Lieberman has served as a coach in the NBA, WNBA and the G-League, and she currently serves as a head coach in the BIG3. In July of 2015, she became the second woman in history to join the coaching staff of an NBA team with the Sacramento Kings. In 2018, Lieberman led the BIG3’s Power to a championship and was named Coach of the Year, becoming the first-ever female to do so. She also currently serves as an NBA analyst for Bally Sports.

Lieberman was named an official team ambassador for the Dallas Wings in March 2023, assisting with business development, brand expansion and community activations.

Thulin, now starting his ninth season as the play-by-play voice of the Wings, has broadcast for the NBA on TNT, the San Antonio Spurs, the Atlanta Hawks, FOX Sports and Stadium handling college football, along with Big 12 and ACC basketball. He has also been part of numerous Olympic games calling Alpine events, men’s and women’s basketball and gymnastics.

Harris was a standout at the University of Texas, where she led the Longhorns to their first and only NCAA Championship title in 1986 with the first perfect season in women’s NCAA history, going 34-0. She went on to play for USA Basketball, winning gold at the Jones Cup, FIBA World Championships and Pan American Games. In addition to a successful international playing career in Italy and Switzerland, Harris played for the WNBA’s Houston Comets in the league’s inaugural season as the Comets won the first-ever WNBA Championship.

She began a successful career in television with Lifetime Television following her time in the WNBA. Most recently, she has called games as a play-by-play announcer and color analyst for ESPN, SEC Network and the Longhorn Network. Harris is a serial entrepreneur who appeared on Shark Tank with her sports drink, Electra. The author of books on business, entertainment and women’s basketball, she is set to release A League of Our Own, a documentary about women’s professional basketball, in May.

Herndon is a former news reporter in Waco, Longview and Shreveport. A Houston native, she attended Abilene Christian University and after graduation began a career as a news reporter working at KTAB in Abilene before moving on to KWTX in Waco, KYTX in Longview and KTAL in Shreveport. Soon after, she began a career with ESPN, holding various positions from associate director to graphics producer. Herndon currently serves as an analyst for the Rice University women’s basketball broadcasts.

The WNBA and the Dallas Wings announced the 2024 broadcast schedule on April 10, with all 40 regular-season games available on linear television for the second straight year. Highlighting the national television slate are two games on CBS, four on ESPN, two on CBS Sports Network and seven on ION. Additionally, NBA TV will air eight contests, while two games will stream live on Prime Video. Locally, 27 games will be featured on Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra.

All games airing on Bally Sports Southwest or Bally Sports Southwest Extra will also be available to stream in the Bally Sports app and at BallySports.com. Fans can authenticate with their pay-TV credentials or subscribe to Bally Sports+, the direct-to-consumer streaming service within the Bally Sports app that gives local viewers direct access to their favorite hometown teams. For more information, go to BallySports.com/Packages.

— Tammye Nash