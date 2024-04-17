Dallas Wings 2024 season single-game tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18. Wings season ticket members get advance access to single-game tickets, with member presale having begun at noon today (Wednesday, April 17) and running through tomorrow at 9:59 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at DallasWings.com. Those interested in learning more about season ticket memberships can email tickets@dallaswings.com.

In addition to the team’s 20 regular-season games, the Wings’ May 3 preseason game against the Indiana Fever will be available as part of the on-sale. Season ticket members receive the game free as a benefit.

The Wings announced last week that all courtside seating and season ticket suite inventory is sold out for the 2024 season. A premium seat waitlist was launched following the sellout, should inventory become available. Those interested in joining the priority waitlist can click HERE for more information.

The Wings finished the 2023 regular season 22-18, marking their most wins since they moved to Dallas in 2016 and most in franchise history. The Wings scored their first playoff series victory since 2009, advancing to the 2023 WNBA Semifinals.

Notable returning players for Dallas include 2023 WNBA All-Stars Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who was also named the 2023 WNBA Most Improved Player.

— Tammye Nash