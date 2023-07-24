Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Indie pop artist Wrabel released his new song “we all could use some help.” The song is described as a “folk-pop rumination on the power of friendship and the importance of reaching out in our time of need, big or small.” Sounds like just the vibes we need.

This is the second single from his upcoming EP chapter of you (what is it with capital letters and today’s musicians??). The song follows his June release “abstract art.” The album is set to drop on Aug. 25 from Big Gay Records/Nettwerk.

This will be Wrabel’s second EP out this year. In April he released chapter of me. Both will be fused into one album title based on a true story, his second full-length release. That is scheduled for a Nov. 17 release date.

Dallas got a taste of Wrabel when he performed in downtown as part of the AT&T Turn Up the Love Tour during Pride month this June. He performed in the Discovery District along with Years and Years and Kelechi. He also wrote the tour’s titular upbeat anthem.

Listen to “we could all use some help” here:

–Rich Lopez