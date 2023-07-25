A shooting in the 7100 block of Lemmon Avenue involved a Dallas Police officer. Police were investigating a U-Haul box truck that crashed near a hangar near the Frontiers of Flight Museum. At least three cars were hit as the U-Haul crossed traffic on Lemmon Avenue to head toward Love Field.

Police Chief Eddie Garcia gave a press conference at Dallas Police headquarters at 2:30 p.m. Police chased the truck down the Tollway, which exited at Mockingbird and headed toward Love Field. Garcia said shots were fired when the driver of the truck tried to enter the gate. About 10 police cars were involved in the chase.

The driver of the truck was taken into custody before he entered airport property.

Lemmon Avenue was closed in both directions for about an hour.

UPDATE:

Police released the following account of the incident:

Dallas Police investigate officer involved shooting in 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue

On July 25, 2023, around 11:00 am, Dallas Police were surveilling a stolen U-Haul truck in Northwest Dallas. The preliminary investigation determined the suspect intentionally rammed into a covert DPD vehicle and took off. The driver got onto the Tollway, and officers eventually caught up with the suspect when he crashed into several vehicles in the northbound lanes in the 7200 block of Lemmon Avenue, went over the center median, crashing in the southbound lanes. The suspect got out of the truck and fled toward a private hangar area. A Patrol officer ran after the suspect and the suspect shot at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect in the leg. The suspect was taken into custody and to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.

— David Taffet