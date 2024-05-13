Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Melanie Martinez releases “Light Shower” video

The multi-platinum alternative-pop phenom has unveiled the official music video for her latest single which she also directed and costume-designed. The is the latest from her 2023 album Portals.

The Trilogy Tour showcases the evolution of the bi singer’s alter ego, Cry Baby, performed live and will head to Dallas on May 25 at American Airlines Center and then Fort Worth June 22 at Dickies Arena.

Watch “Light Shower” below:

Bright Light Bright Light and Mykal Kilgore serve arcade realness in new “Heartslap” video

Retro nerdcore gay camp with BLBL and Broadway star Mykal Kilgore is abundant as the two duet on the new song inside a neon color video game. “Heartslap” is a cut from Bright Light Bright Light’s upcoming new album Enjoy Youth out May 17 via YSKWN!/Megaforce Records.

Watch the video below:

Independent queer artist Gattison drops deluxe remix maxi

Bi dance pop artist Gattison unleashed his latest music with Jealousy – Deluxe Remix Album earlier this month. His latest single featuring, “Jealousy,” debuted at No. 1 on the iTunes Dance Album Charts, following the success of his previous hit “Picture Perfect.”

Listen to “Jealousy” below:

Destiny Rogers releases Still Your Girl

This bi singer shared her debut album Still Your Girl via Human Re-Sources on Monday. Emerging on the scene in 2018, the Mexican-American pop singer’s musical prowess as showcased her singer-songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist talents that culminate into today’s release. Rogers will play at Southside Ballroom on May 29 as support for Madison Beer.

Watch the video for her newest single “Make Up” below:

QMN Concert Calendar:

May 18: Anything Box at Three Links Deep Ellum.

May 23: IDLES at South Side Ballroom.

May 25: Melanie Martinez at American Airlines Center.

May 29: Madison Beer, Destiny Rogers at South Side Ballroom.

May 31: Maggie Rogers, The Japanese House at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

June 4: Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena.

June 7: Vampire Weekend at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

June 11: Megan Thee Stallion at American Airlines Center.

June 14: Alanis Morrissette at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 22: Melanie Martinez at Dickies Arena.

June 29: Ty Herndon at The Texas Theater (Waxahatchie).

July 3: Sarah McLachlan, Feist at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

July 6: Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center.

July 11: Ben Platt at Texas Trust CU Theatre.

July 14: New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 20: The Polyphonic Spree at Tulips FTW.

July 21: Missy Elliott at Dickies Arena.

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena.

Aug. 21: Barry Manilow at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 9: Troye Sivan, Charli XCX at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 6: P!NK at Globe Life Field.

Nov 17: Shakira at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 22: Kacey Musgraves at American Airlines Center.

Dec. 6: Justin Timberlake at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez