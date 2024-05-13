Enter the Werk Room this summer and for all the high kicks and death drops of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season nine. Only you can see it happen in real time right here. The live show’s stops in Dallas on Aug. 23 at Music Hall at Fair Park.

Fan-favorites Angeria, Jorgeous, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie star in this show-within-a-show highlighting the “C”harisma, “U”niqueness, “N”erve and “T”alent it takes for a Queen to be an All Star. Just note, lineups are subject to change.

The show is presented by Voss Events in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com.

–From staff reports