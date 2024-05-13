Billy Porter, the acclaimed singer, actor and LGBTQ advocate, has been named the first-ever honorary grand marshal of the Dallas Pride Parade, Dallas Pride officials announced today (Monday, May 13). The 2024 Dallas Pride celebration in Fair Park starts Saturday, June 1, with the Pride Music Festival from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., including Family Pride, Teen Pride, vendors and entertainment. Pride continues Sunday, June 2, with the festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the parade steps off.

“We are thrilled to welcome Billy Porter to Dallas Pride,” said Sherrell Cross, executive director of Dallas Pride. “He symbolizes the spirit of unity, pride and resilience within the LGBTQ+ community, and will undoubtedly electrify audiences with his spirit and sparkle.”

Describing Porter as “a trailblazer in the entertainment industry and an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights,” Dallas Pride officials said in a press releases that he “has captivated audiences worldwide with his remarkable talent and unwavering commitment to inclusivity and equality.” He has racked up numerous awards over the course of his career, including a Broadway.com Audience Choice Award, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Critics Circle Award and the Tony Award for outstanding lead actor in a musical for his portrayal of Lola in Kinky Boots, A Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album also for Kinky Boots; GLAAD’s Vito Russell Award; three Dorian Awards, a Primetime Emmy, a Gold Derby Award and a Queerty Award for his role as Pray Tell in three seasons of Pose on TV; a Tony Award for Best musical as producer of A Strange Loop, The Isabelle Stevenson Award from the Tony Awards in recognition of his work with the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and Entertainment Community Fund, and the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation’s Commitment to End AIDS Award.

Grand marshals this year are longtime community activists Betty Neal and Steven Pace. The parade is expected once again to extend for at least a mile and will feature more than 150 entries. Admission to the parade is free.

Tickets for the Dallas Pride Music Festival on Saturday — which will feature headliners CeCe Peniston, Loren Allred and Ha Sizzle as well as singer Lardi B, DJ Sedric, drag performers Morphine Love Dion and Aquaria and a variety of other entertainers — are $10 (plus service fees) and are on sale now at DallasPride.org. Admission is free for children under 12. The festival will also include more than 200 vendors, Family Pride Zone and Teen Pride and local pet rescue groups on site with adoptable furry friends.

Follow @DallasPride on Facebook, @DallasPrideOfficial on Instagram, @DallasPrideOrg on Twitter, or via the organization’s website DallasPride.org for more information and updates.

— Tammye Nash