Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

The slew of new music releases by queer artists — and that’s a good thing. We’re just trying to keep up and catch up. Here’s a wrap-up of what we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Bright Light Bright Light announced his latest LP Enjoy Youth and released the sexy lead single “You Want My…”

Queer ally and folk singer Madi Diaz plays The Kessler Theater on March 16

She dropped this video for “Everything Almost” a month ago. For tickets, click here.

GRAMMY-nominated R&B/Hip-Hop artist Kossisko release empowering funk single “Rich Bi$h”

Queer rapper Dai Burger drops new EP Dai Dreamin’

Watch her new video for the title track below:

Gay hip-hop artist Kayne the Lovechild release “Banjee Girls”



Concert Calendar

March 1: Indigo Girls at the Granada.

March 1: Olivia Rodrigo with Chappell Roan at American Airlines Center.

March 2: Jenny Lewis at South Side Music Hall.

March 5: Sleater-Kinney at The Studio At The Factory.

March 9: Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks at AT&T Stadium.

March 16: Madi Diaz at The Kessler.

March 22: Pink Martini with China Forbes at the Winspear.

March 22: Jimbo’s Drag Circus World Tour at House of Blues.

March 24 and 25: Madonna at American Airlines Center.

April 1:Neko Case at Granada Theater.

April 1: Whitney Queen Of The Night at the Majestic Theatre.

April 6: Patrice Pike Band at the Granada.

April 12: Gloria Trevi at Dos Equis Pavilion.

April 12: Margaret Cho at the Texas Theatre.

April 18: Amy Sedaris at the Majestic Theatre.

April 25: David Sedaris at McFarlin Auditorium.

May 3: Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center.

May 4: Randy Rainbow at the Majestic Theatre.

June 4: Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena.

June 14: Alanis Morrissette at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 3: Sarah McLachlan, Feist at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

July 6: Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center.

July 14: New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Nov. 6: P!NK at Globe Life Field.

– Rich Lopez