Uptown Players announced Monday morning that it will host Cabaret Weekend May 10-12 featuring the Dragapella group, The Kinsey Sicks, and the two-act cabaret show, Simply the Best – A Tribute to the Greatest Artists of Our Time.

The one-night-only performance from The Kinsey Sicks will happen May 10. The group performs Deep Inside Tonight, a musical newscast-run-amok where “America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet” takes over the airwaves. The quartet will probe deep into today’s hot topics and scandals – all in four-part harmony. The group celebrates 30 years with this evening of schtick, parody and hijinx.

Cabaret Weekend continues with Simply the Best – A Tribute to the Greatest Artists of Our Time on May 11 and 12. This two-act cabaret show will feature local talents Peter DiCesare, Denise Lee, Bethany Lorentzen, Trey Tolleson and Lee Walter celebrating legendary musical icons . Backed by a six-piece band with musical direction of Gary Adler, the show feature songs by artists who all impact or identify with the LGBTQ+ community such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Bette Midler, Barbara Streisand, Tina Turner, Cher and Elton John.

All performances will be held at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

For times and tickets, click here. You can also purchase both shows at a discounted rate.

–Rich Lopez