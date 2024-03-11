Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Here’s a wrap-up of music we’ve received in recent days for your new music Monday.

Sammy Rae and Friends preview new album with “Thieves”

Also on Friday, Sammy Rae & Friends released its new single “Thieves” just ahead of a full length record and big tour announce. The queer-led ensemble of classically trained jazz musicians brings “big queer church” energy to its live shows. Here’s hoping for a North Texas stop.

CocoRosie released new EP on International Women’s Rights Day

The CocoRosie sisters are celebrating 20 years this year with new music and live dates including Dallas. On Friday, they released the EP Elevator Angels perfectly timed for Internationals Women’s Rights Day. Along with that, CocoRosie will drop a new acoustic versions album this summer and a new studio album this fall. Plus, for their USA tour, the two will play The Kessler on April 10.

ICYMI

On Friday, Allison Ponthier released her new single “Skin.” We wrote about it here, but we’re posting the video again where Ponthier gives us her take on Single White Female.

Concert Calendar

March 16: Madi Diaz at The Kessler.

March 20: “Texas Independence Jam” at Billy Bob’s Texas including Ty Herndon.

March 22: Pink Martini with China Forbes at the Winspear.

March 22: Jimbo’s Drag Circus World Tour at House of Blues.

March 24 and 25: Madonna at American Airlines Center.

April 1: Neko Case at Granada Theater.

April 1: Whitney Queen Of The Night at the Majestic Theatre.

April 6: Patrice Pike Band at the Granada.

April 10: CocoRosie at The Kessler.

April 11: Bernadette Peters at the Winspear.

April 12: Gloria Trevi at Dos Equis Pavilion.

April 12: Margaret Cho at the Texas Theatre.

April 18: Amy Sedaris at the Majestic Theatre.

April 25: David Sedaris at McFarlin Auditorium.

May 3: Bad Bunny at American Airlines Center.

May 4: Randy Rainbow at the Majestic Theatre.

June 4: Justin Timberlake at Dickies Arena.

June 14: Alanis Morrissette at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 3: Sarah McLachlan, Feist at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

July 6: Jennifer Lopez at American Airlines Center.

July 14: New Kids On The Block, Paula Abdul at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 25: Janet Jackson at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 11: Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins at Globe Life Field.

Nov. 6: P!NK at Globe Life Field.

– Rich Lopez