After about a year from their original North Texas date, classic rock titans Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks finally made their way to Arlington’s AT&T Stadium Friday night. Die hard fans of all ages filled the stadium for a big night of hits and the legends didn’t disappoint – mostly. Thankfully, Nicks kicked off the night.

Opening with “Outside the Rain,” Nicks’ start was a tepid one with a deep cut opener, but a quick follow up with Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” pulled the audience fully into her set. Her voice was in pure gravelly form as she swayed with her flowy garments and Raphaelite curls to hit after hit. She took a moment to explain that of all the people involved in the tour, she was the one who got COVID last year hence the reschedule.

The wait was worth it. She was in strong form with signature songs such as “If Anyone Falls,” “Stand Back” and “Edge of Seventeen.” The big surprise, even to her as she told the audience, was Billy Joel coming out to duet on Tom Petty’s part on “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” Seeing these two perform together with no real history (that I can think of) behind them was a remarkable and glorious moment. The audience lost their shit and the back and forth between the two icons was astonishing to watch happen in front of our eyes.

Nicks had some banter with the audience and expressed deep appreciation for people coming out to see her and to still be on the road. Despite being a star, she had no air of that onstage.

She still was magical and witchy as she conjured up a solid playlist of her hits and an encore of Petty’s “Free Fallin’” and Fleetwood Mac’s “Rhiannon.” Then she broke hearts, closing with her tribute to the late Christine McVie, her bandmate in Fleetwood, with “Landslide.”

Billy Joel kicked off the second half with “My Life,” a somewhat perfect opener for the piano man. Also a strong performance, Joel displayed an affable presence, He spent a lot of time talking to the audience and remarking on the size of the stadium and a lot of grandpa banter. He was a funny guy but at the same time, “please get on with the show.” When he did, he brought out some of the deeper cuts like “Zanzibar” and “Sometimes a Fantasy” that his die-hard fans ate up like candy.

Bigger hits like “An Innocent Man,” which he killed with his high notes still, and “Allentown” fared better but he held off on his more familiar songs like “Uptown Girl,” “We Didn’t Start the Fire” and “You May Be Right” until his encore. Those I did not see because his main set was just a bit underwhelming and thus, opted to beat the crowd with an early departure.

