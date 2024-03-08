We couldn’t wait until New Music Monday for this.

It was just more than a year ago, Allison Ponthier released her last single “Character Development” and it was last summer we saw her back in Dallas headlining Dallas Pride in Fair Park. On Friday, the Dallas-native and queer singer-songwriter (not to mention 2023’s cover for OUT North Texas) dropped some new music on us and hooray for us. She’s been teasing the song on her socials for a few days, but today is the day to officially catch the new song and video for “Skin.”

Ponthier’s publicity describes the song as an upbeat but quietly unsettling confession of envy and insecurity. Ponthier explores obsession, self-sabotage and owns her intense feelings of inadequacy with a little bit of warped humor.

“I wanted to talk about feeling like you’re not good enough — which is something that every single person goes through — but to do it in a way that’s got some levity and feels upbeat and fun,” the singer said in the song’s announcement.

The music video features The Idol’s Suzanna Son. BTW, loving the Single White Female vibe here. Watch “Skin” below:

–Rich Lopez