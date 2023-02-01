So the weather may be keeping you from being out and about at the moment, but the next time you are, keep an eye out for the 10 anniversary issue of OUT North Texas,. The Dallas Voice’s annual visitors and relocation guide hit the streets this past Saturday and will be rolling out across DFW barring any more of this icy, cold weather. The issue features many North Texas highlights including shopping, nightlife, dining and more.

We’re also excited to feature another out North Texas celeb. Singer-songwriter Allison Ponthier from Allen graces the cover and inside the issue, she talks about the influence the Dallas music scene had on her own sounds from Deep Ellum to the Gayborhood. Now based in New York, she also talked about coming back to Dallas last year for her first shows here since releasing her music.

Our chat with Abraham Salum opens the dining section. Owner and executive chef of Salum, he discusses the success and longevity of his restaurant which is now a Dallas mainstay. He also gave readers some insight to some of his choice picks around town for both specialty foods and dining options.

In the relocation guide, local Realtor Mikey Abrams gives advice on homebuying for those considering a move to North Texas. We also pinpoint some area neighborhoods that might be of interest to incoming residents. Readers can also find info on nonprofit events, colleges and universities and getting around town in the guide.

As always, readers will see our organization and business directories listing area nonprofits, charities and organizations. The business directory can be a resource for finding health care, financial services and more that are all either LGBTQ-owned or allied.

While we are a resource for those coming into DFW, we encourage our regular readers will pick up an issue as well and maybe find a new restaurant, an idea for a day trip or a shopping excursion in the area. We included a mix of both popular spots with hidden gems that DFW has to offer to everyone.

We know it’s a bit treacherous out there right now, so in the meantime, check out the issue here.

–Rich Lopez