Some good news to distract from all that dang cold outside came Wednesday morning. The Queen Bey will be arriving in North Texas this fall. The Renaissance World Tour will mark her first solo tour in more than six years. Promoters Live Nation dropped the news early Wednesday morning about the tour that kicks off in Europe and will then hit North America later in 2023.

The news foreshadows her Grammys this Sunday where her latest album Renaissance is vying for all the trophies as the most-nominated release of the year. We assume she’ll snatch some trophies so this is likely a good week for Texas icon.

With two Texas dates announced so far, Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour will make a stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 21 and then NRG Stadium in Houston on Sept. 23.

Live Nation also announced that her BeyGOOD initiative will be part of the tour in various cities. BeyGOOD supports entrepreneurs through Black Parade Route luncheons, celebrating small business owners, with grant opportunities being awarded and a foray of services with global partners to promote business sustainability. One thousand small businesses will be supported with a commitment totaling one million dollars.

BeyGOOD also supports students through scholarship funds that will be given to colleges and universities in ten different cities along the tour. Each school will be given $100,000 and will select the student recipients. BeyGOOD’s total scholarship commitment during the tour will be $1 million.

Of course, the diva must go that extra step to be fabulous so partnering with Beyoncé is Tiffany & Co. as the official jeweler of the Renaissance World Tour.

