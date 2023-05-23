Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

On Tuesday, Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears shared his new single “Last Man Dancing,” the title track from his upcoming new album set to release June 2. This marks the third single from the album following “Too Much Music” and “I Used to be in Love.” The album can be pre-ordered here.

Watch the video for “Last Man Dancing” below:

Out country singer Brooke Eden announces new EP date

Last weekend at the 2023 GLAAD Awards in New York City, country singer Brooke Eden – who was nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Artist – revealed the release date of her upcoming EP Outlaw Love. The new release will drop on June 9. This marks her sophomore effort after 2022’s Choosing You EP release. Pre-order the album here.

“This EP is the most personal group of songs I’ve ever released. It takes you from the beginning of my and Hilary’s relationship with “Whispering” to our first dance song “All My Life,” Eden said in a press release. “The Outlaw Love EP is a look into our unique relationship in country music and a new definition of what it means to be an outlaw.”

Concert Calendar

May 24: Charlie Puth at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 2: Janet Jackson at Dos Equis Pavilion.

June 9: OTEP at Trees.

June 10: Duran Duran at American Airlines Center.

June 23: Chita Rivera at the Eisemann Center.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 6: One Night of Queen at the Winspear.

Aug. 10: Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium.

Sept. 24: Todrick Hall at The Studio at The Factory.

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 22: “Celebrating David Bowie” at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

– Rich Lopez