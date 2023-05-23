Fashion was on full display at DIFFA Dallas’ annual black-tie gala, House of DIFFA | The List which happened May 13 at the Hilton Anatole Dallas. The fashionable event hosted more than 1,400 guests who were treated to an evening of one Broadway diva, live musical performances, guest speakers and the legendary luxury jacket auction. More than 70 custom jackets were up for auction including designs by Michael Bush, Joseff of Hollywood, Hive & Colony, Brandon Harris, Ese Azenabor and palmer//harding.

The night featured a cocktail reception, pop-up performers and dinner while the style council worked the runway.

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth performed “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and then discussed what DIFFA and its mission meant to her.

“When someone approaches me or someone I love with hate, I approach them back with love,” Chenoweth said. “I don’t want to become the hate itself.” She continued,” as a Christian, it has not always been in alignment that I would be a LGBTQ+ ally, but to me, if you really believe in God, and I know not everyone here believes the same, and that is amazing. But if you are a Christian, what would Jesus do? I have a feeling he may be here tonight at DIFFA.”

Chenoweth then welcomed to the stage co-chairs Haley Clark and Richard Rivas.

Rivas and Clark recognized the evening’s award recipients, including Ken Downing, Excellence in Fashion Award; Gilead, Health Award; Lee Borchet, Excellence in Design Award; Justin Bundick, the Donna Fishel Community Hero Award; Fern Mallis, the Legend In The Fight Against AIDS Award and David White, the Legacy of Love Award.

Following the awards, Chenoweth performed two more songs before the live auction and fashion show.

With Studio 54 vibes, look-a-likes of Andy Warhol, Deborah Harry and Halston took the runway. The fashion traveled through different decades and movements like ’70s glam rock, London punk rock/CBGB, Starck club, ’80s rap, teen pop, grunge, hip-hop and EDM.

DJ Adante kept the party going spinning the music for the event’s afterparty.

–From staff reports