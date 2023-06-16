Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

MAN ON MAN releases new album Provincetown

On Friday, the queer rock duo MAN ON MAN released Provincetown which is described as “an ambitious musical statement that unapologetically celebrates queerness through pure rock ‘n’ roll excellence.”

The duo of Roddy Bottum (Faith No More) and guitarist/vocalist (and partner) Joey Holman were inspired by the Cape Cod queer mecca for this collection of songs that salutes past queer heroes and the future. The album’s inception stems from Bottum’s leg injury recovery he suffered while in P-town. The result is a fuzz-drenched, disco grunge sound led by the single “Showgirls” and the album opener “Take it From Me.”

The tracklist gives off some Dallas Eagle/Trestle vibes with an eclectic roster of song titles.

From publicity:

The rest of the record is just as dynamic – “Piggy” is a rumination on hookup app-culture while live staple “Gloryhole” applies noisy shoegaze textures to Holman’s heartbreaking lyrics that address the commodification of modern queer culture. The brooding “Hush” provides a thrilling conclusion to the LP, and features guitar work from the legendary J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr who plugged his vintage Gretsch axe directly into the soundboard to deliver the track’s distinct lead lines and crushing drone.

Provincetown follows the duo’s self-titled debut in 2021. Listen or purchase the album here.

MAN ON MAN has also announced additional US dates that includes a North Texas date this fall. The duo will perform in Denton on Oct. 11 at Rubber Gloves.

Lesbian popster Keeana Kee and hip-hop artist Dai Burger get “Numb”

Kee and Burger dropped the banger “Numb” on Friday alongside the song’s video. The party track, produced by The Track Burnaz, serves an empowering message of self-love. Cuz if you don’t love yourself…well, you know.

The music video, shot in Miami, features sexy visuals shot by Alex Lay Media and directed by Kee centered on sexy convict-in-jail action. The video features an all-lesbian cast – alongside Kee – that includes rapper Dai Burger, DJ Citizen Jane and music artist Ariana Castelli.

The lesbian singer and former fashion model Kee describes herself – and her sound – as “an indomitable spirit that empowers others to be their true selves, even if it goes against others’ expectations.”

Watch the steamy video below:

Queer music artist Johnny Manuel releases new single “End Of The Night”

On Friday, Manuel released “End Of The Night” which will serve as the lead single from his upcoming second EP, Blue, out later this year. The dance tune tells a love story driven by lust that nothing else exists. So, basically a Tuesday night. The song was written by Manuel, Aidan Laprete and Mischa Mandel and produced by Laprete.

About the creative inspiration behind the song, Manuel stated in the song’s announcement “I wanted this single to be a side of me that I hadn’t yet explored musically. When we went in to create it, I remember the feeling being that we wanted to make something we could dance to, and I was excited by that. I’ve always loved dance music and going out and freeing myself on a crowded dance floor, but I hadn’t really created any music to reflect that. “End Of The Night” feels like the perfect introduction into that world for me. I’m very proud of this record and I hope everyone else enjoys it as much as I do.”

Watch “End of Night” below:

Concert Calendar

June 18: Patti LaBelle,Gladys Knight at Texas Trust CU Theatre At Grand Prairie

June 23: Chita Rivera at the Eisemann Center.

June 27: Bebe Rexha and Zolita at House Of Blues

June 30: Tanya Tucker at Billy Bob’s Texas.

July 7: RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2023 at Texas Trust CU Theatre.

July 21: Shania Twain at Dos Equis Pavilion.

July 28: Jinkx Monsoon at Majestic Theatre

Aug. 6: One Night of Queen at the Winspear.

Aug. 10: Culture Club, Howard Jones and Berlin at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 1: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire at American Airlines Center.

Sept. 6: Pentatonix at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 7: Sam Smith at Dickies Arena.

Sept. 18 and 19: Madonna at American Airlines Center

Sept. 21: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium.

Sept. 24: Todrick Hall at The Studio at The Factory.

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 11: MAN ON MAN at Rubber Gloves.

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha and Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 17: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias, Pitbull at American Airlines Center.

–Rich Lopez