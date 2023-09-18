Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Kim Petras surprise drops Problematique by fan demand

GRAMMY-winning pop singer-songwriter Kim Petras surprised fans Monday with the release of her newest album, Problematique, just ahead of her Feed the Beast World Tour. The album was previously shelved after some of the songs were leaked, but fans were eager to hear more and Petras delivered with 10 tracks of “euphoric escapist pop inspired by French house music and Parisian soundscapes.” The album includes the songs “Treat Me Like a Ho,” “Born Again,” and a duet with Paris Hilton called “All She Wants.”

Prior to the release of Problematique, Petras shared videos reimagining some of her popular songs from the album Feed the Beast as symphonic, seven-piece string ensemble performances.

Petras will kick off her Feed the Beast World Tour in Austin on Sept. 27 later performing in Dallas on November 13 at the South Side Ballroom.

Click here to stream Problematique. Watch the Feed the Best Symphonic Session of her song “Minute” below.

Concert Calendar

Thursday: Beyoncé at AT&T Stadium.

Thursday: Neon Trees at The Echo Lounge.

Sunday: Todrick Hall at The Studio At The Factory.

Sept. 25: G Flip with Miki Ratsula at The Studio at the Factory.

Sept. 28: Luke Bryan at Dos Equis Pavilion.

Sept. 29: P!nk, Brandi Carlile at Globe Life Field.

Sept. 30: The Aces at House Of Blues.

Oct. 1: Depeche Mode at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 6: Måneskin at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory.

Oct. 7: Jim Brickman at the Wyly Theatre.

Oct. 9: Janelle Monáe at The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 13: Shania Twain at Dickies Arena.

Oct. 15: Kesha, Jake Wesley Rogers at The Factory in Deep Ellum.

Oct. 19: Peter Gabriel at American Airlines Center.

Oct. 19: Gordy’s HWY30 Music Fest: Texas Edition featuring The Brothers Osborne at Texas Motor Speedway.

Oct. 28: Adore Delano at Trees.

Oct. 29: Speedy Ortiz at Andy’s Bar.

Nov. 2 and 3: Queen + Adam Lambert at American Airlines Center.

Nov. 12: The Japanese House at Granada Theater.

Nov. 13: Kim Petras at South Side Ballroom.

Nov. 15: Brittany Howard at The Factory In Deep Ellum.

Nov. 17: Ricky Martin, Enrique Iglesias and Pitbull at American Airlines Center.

Dec. 3: Liz Phair and Blondshell at Majestic Theatre.

Dec. 10: Yvie Oddly at Trees.

–Rich Lopez