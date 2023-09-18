Puerto Vallarta is already a wildly popular vacation destination (and, for some folks, a second home destination!) for the LGBTQ community in North Texas. And now, Pink Ticket Travel is offering an “epic getaway” with a drawing for a five-night trip for two to PV.

From the giveaway announcement: “Nestled on the Pacific Coast, Puerto Vallarta has long been a hotspot for queer nightlife and romantic adventure. With its welcoming gay culture, sumptuous cuisine and beautiful scenery, this Mexican destination is a must-visit for anyone looking to have a wild time.”

One person will win a five-night stay plus round-trip airfare for two from Canada or the U.S.

Enter here. But hurry — there are only six days left in to enter.

— Tammye Nash