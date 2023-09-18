Film, TV and stage star Alan Cumming is heading to Dallas next spring. The AT&T Performing Arts Center announced that his live show, Alan Cumming Is Not Acting His Age, is schedule for March 8, 2024. He will have two performances in one night at Moody Performance Hall.

“I feel I’m still at an age where I can dance till dawn but also be able to dole out some wisdom to my fellow revellers! Wisdom is just being able to recognize the repeating patterns that emerge as you get older, and maybe deciding to react to them differently. It’s just the same show with different costumes,” he stated about the show.

The 58 year-old will talk sex, death and Botox as well as perform songs from both the stage to his own favorites. Quite the vers performer. In the show, he will also touch on the effects of gravity, a for real Brady Bunch punch and what his dog taught him about the quality of life.

‘I’m constantly told, even now in my sixth decade, that I am child-like or puckish, and yet at the same time I’m also called a silver fox and a daddy,” Cumming stated. “I think we all get really mixed messages about ageing. We’re told to worship at the fountain of youth, to do everything we can to our bodies and our minds to stay young, yet then we bandy around pejoratives like “grow up” or “act your age,” even that we’re “mutton dressed as lamb.”

Never heard that last bit, but sure.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 am.

—Rich Lopez