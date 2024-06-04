Queer Music News is a smattering of what’s going on in music by LGBTQ artists and the artists we love.

Coming off her emcee duties for Madonna’s worldwide Celebration Tour, Bob the Drag Queen is about to embark on her own forthcoming global comedy tour – the This is Wild! World Tour.

On Tuesday, BDQ announced a robust North American run of dates beginning in September. The run lasts through November with dates across both the U.S. and Canada.

“If you’ve ever laughed with me on the internet, wait till you see me in person,” Bob the Drag Queen said in the press release. The 30-plus date tour will showcase BDQ’s stand-up comedy and music.

After being crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar” on season eight of RuPaul’s Drag Race, she went on to c0-host HBO’s We’re Here She has the Sibling Rivalry Podcast which she hosts with Monet X Change and literally just wrapped up her tour with Madonna.

All that and she has her cosmetics company BOMO Beauty with Monét and her own unique clothing line, House of Bob.

Bob the Drag Queen has Dallas on the radar though and will headline the Majestic Theatre on Nov. 7 and in Austin the next night at the Paramount.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local with presale on Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

–Rich Lopez