The Southern Poverty Law Center today (Tuesday, June 4) released its annual Year in Hate & Extremism Report, which documents 595 hate groups and 835 anti-government extremist groups, including a “growing wave of white nationalism increasingly motivated by theocratic beliefs and conspiracy theories,” noted a press release announcing the report.

That is a total of 1,430 hate and anti-government groups tracked nationwide last year, compared to a total of 599 such groups in 2020. The number of such groups tracked last year stood at 1,225 — a group of more than 200 such groups in one year.

The report provides a “comprehensive analysis of the groups and organizational infrastructure upholding white supremacy in the United States,” according to the press release.

These groups have “intensified their efforts over the past year to recruit new members, increase their online presence and in-person demonstrations, exploit international and domestic conflicts, lobby the government and, in some cases, directly participate in elections, especially at the local level,” SPLC officials warned, adding that communities of color, immigrant communities, minority faith communities and LGBTQ communities are “all targeted by and experience the negative effects of hate-filled rhetoric and anti-government conspiracies through actions such as banning books, protesting drag story hours and using school boards as politcal battlegrounds.

Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center and SPLC Action Fund, said, “With a historic election just months away, this year, more than any other, we must act to preserve our democracy. That will require us to directly address the danger of hate and extremism from our schools to our statehouses.

“Our report exposes these far-right extremists and serves as a tool for advocates and communities working to counter disinformation, false conspiracies and threats to voters and election workers. Together, we can dismantle white supremacy and ensure all communities see themselves represented in our democracy.”

Among the report’s findings are that Christian supremacy and dominionism are “animating features” of anti-government conspiracies and organizing, with a goal to transform U.S. culture and politics into an authoritarian state. According to the SPLC press release, “The New Apostolic Reformation is the latest chapter in dominionists’ modern effort to make their reading of Christianity authoritative and supreme in everyone’s lives — representing the greatest threat to American democracy that most people have never heard of.”

The report also shows that “male supremacy” continues to be a foundation for hate, and in 2023 an extreme segment of the anti-abortion movements “mobilized supporters and consolidated their influence” in state legislatures across the country, SPLC identified four anti-abortion extremists under the male supremacists hate group designation, including Operation Rescue and End Abortion Now.

The report also highlights the positive impact of those working to make communities more inclusive and less susceptible to extremism, highlighting how a civilian oversight board instituted a new policy prohibiting officers in the Chicago Police Department from belonging to extremist and hate groups. The report also shows how Drag Story Hour is countering LGBTQ bigotry with literacy programs across the country.

Rachel Carroll Rivas, interim director of the SPLC’s Intelligence Project, said, “Despite an alarming spike in hard-right groups and actions, we are encouraged by communities who have joined together to push back against voices that are preaching division and hate. In the face of hate and bigotry, we can — and we will — remain hopeful and safeguard our multiracial, inclusive democracy for generations to come.”

According to the Year in Hate and Extremism report, SPCA tracked 97 hate and anti-government groups in Texas in 2023, up from just 72 in 2022. In 2000, SPLC tracked only 38 such groups in Texas.

There were more hate/anti-government groups tracked in Texas in 2023 than in any other state, except California with 117 and Florida with 114. Find more information here.

Those groups in Texas include: