While a huge crowd was gathering in Fair Park for the first day of Dallas Pride weekend and the Miller Lite Music Festival, a handful of right-wingers hit The Strip on Cedar Springs today (Saturday, June 4) to protest …. well, something.

The protesters reportedly gathered first in front of Mr. Misster, at the corner of Cedar Springs Road and Reagan Street before Dallas police officers forced them to move across Reagan to the sidewalk in front of the fire station.

Activist Cannon Brown, who was at the scene, said the protesters were there to rally against a drag queen story hour happening at Mr. Misster. “They were there to scream at kids,” Brown said on Facebook, noting that some were Roman Catholics who were “actually behaved and just chanting the rosary. It’s the Infowars/fascist crowd that is problematic.”

The group, described by Brown in a Facebook post as “christofascists,” carried signs vaguely resembling the Texas flag and the U.S. flag along with a large white flag with some sort of X symbol in red, and a gold-and-white flag with some symbol in the center. The size of the group has changed over the course of their protest, but Brown said it averaged about 20.

Photos show one protester carrying a sign declaring “confuse a child, abuse a child,” and another had a sign shouting “stop groomers.” Yet another demands, “Stop exploiting our kids.” And, in what is apparently a swipe at the rainbow power of Pride Month, one woman wore a black T-shirt with a block of rainbow colors saying “rainbow revival.”

— Tammye Nash, photos by Chad Mantooth