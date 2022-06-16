Prism Health North Texas this week announced the opening of its Pride Clinic, an after-hours STI and HIV testing service that is free and available to anyone. The Pride Clinic is open from 5-8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at PHNTX’s Worth Street Health Center, 4004 Worth Street in Dallas. Patients can be tested for HIV and common STIs including syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia.

PHNTX officials noted that 2018 data from Dallas County shows that STI infections were on rise in the metroplex. While new STI infection data has not been released by the county since 2018, PHNTX has seen this upward trend of infection continue, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexander Ortega, PHNTX’s program manager of Core Prevention, that although it is difficult to give a current rate of STI infection in North Texas, “we do continue to observe a greater need for our STI treatment services. We are seeing patients that many times do not know that they have contracted an STI or HIV, which is why it is important to not only test regularly for STIs but to increase how often you are tested when you have multiple partners or are engaging in more sexual activity than usual.”

Once testing is complete, results are reviewed by PHNTX medical providers and patients are offered referrals to any needed services including treatment options, linkage to PrEP and HIV services and additional general health screenings recommended.

All of PHNTX’s services are available to North Texans regardless of insurance or socioeconomic status.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, PHNTX absorbed much of the demand for STI testing in Dallas County, rapidly expanding their telehealth services in early 2020. The organization serves over 10,000 patients in North Texas, including over 5,000 currently receiving HIV care. As typical HIV treatment costs $48,876 annually, prevention, education, and regular testing are essential in maintaining physical, mental, and financial stability.

“Fortunately, during the pandemic we were able to step up and fill in many gaps in testing availability here in Dallas,” Ortega added. “Now that we have moved into a new phase, we feel that it is important to make testing not only available to the community, but truly accessible so that it is easy and convenient. We look forward to welcoming folks after their work day is over.”

Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made here.

— Tammye Nash