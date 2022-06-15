A day after the folks at FireBoebert.com (American Muckrakers PAC, the same crew that dragged Madison Cawthorn through the dirt and no doubt contributed to his primary loss last month) spilled some piping hot tea on Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, Metropolitan Community Church is calling out the right-winger for comments she made last weekend at a “self-styled ‘Christian event” in her home state.

A press release for the primarily LGBTQ denomination’s leadership noted that MCC “first commented on Boebert’s nonsense in April” she said on Twitter and people should be legally prohibited from making decisions about their own sexual orientation or gender identity until they are at least 21. Now, the press release declares, “she’s at it again.”

Boebert’s main claims to fame before being elected to Congress in 2020 were dropping out of high school, marrying a registered sex offender and running a restaurant called “Shooters” were staff and patrons alike walk around openly carrying firearms. At the event last weekend, she said:

“The little Twitter trolls, they like to say, ‘Ah Jesus didn’t need an AR-15! How many AR-15s do you think Jesus woulda had?’ Well, he didn’t have enough to keep his government from killing him, so…”

MCC leaders were not amused at Boebert’s feeble attempt at being funny.

“There is nothing funny about our savior’s sacrifice,” said the Rev. Elder Cecilia Eggleston, MCC moderator. “Moreover, if the congresswoman would give our scripture only a cursory glance, she would know that Jesus willingly gave His life, and wouldn’t have fought back no matter how armed He was.

“Indeed, on the eve of His execution, Jesus admonished the disciple Peter that, ‘he who lives by the sword shall die by the sword.’ This is not an obscure text, and one would think a public figure who regularly invokes her faith would be familiar with it.”

The Rev. Ben Mann, pastor of MCC of the Rockies in Denver, added, “Jesus knew that we would struggle to love one another as He first loved us, which is why He asked us repeatedly to put others above ourselves in an relentless quest to transform human nature. So fervent was Christ in this desire that we love one another that He chose to face crucifixion as a demonstration of His message.

“Now is the time for Lauren Boebert to face the God that she claims. Will she choose guns or love?”

Most folks who have been paying attention are pretty sure Boebert has already chosen guns.

American Muckrakers PAC, who had already warned they would be going after Boebert, launched the FireBoebert.com website this week with scandalous headlines claiming Boebert worked as an illegal paid escort for SugarDaddyMeet.com, that she had two abortions — both possibly and one definitely as a result of her “work” as an escort and that she got one of those abortions as a Planned Parenthood clinic AND that Boebert first met Texas Sen. Ted Cruz through one of her SugarDaddyMeet clients, who was a member of the wealthy, influential and extremely conservative Koch family.

“According to our investigation, Boebert was hired by a wealthy male client in Aspen, Colo., who was a Koch family member. Boebert’s rich client subsequently introduced her” to Cruz, the PAC claimed in a press release. Cruz then encouraged Boebert to run for Congress, donated a least $136,250 to her campaign and then helped her “raise large sums of money during trips Boebert made to Texas.”

The PAC also points out that Boebert did not properly disclose a $70,500 donation from Cruz and has asked Colorado officials to investigate.

The PAC says that Boebert had an abortion at a clinic in Grand Junction, Colo., in 2004 or 2005 when she was about 18, and that five years later in 2009, when she was 23, she had a second abortion at the Planned Parenthood Clinic in Glenwood Springs, Colo. “due to her work with SugarDaddyMeet.com client.”

American Muckrakers stressed that the PAC is not trying to shame Boebert for having abortions, is instead highlighting her hypocrisy since she speaks out often against abortion in general and Planned Parenthood specifically.

Among the PAC’s other revelations are the claim that on May 10, 2020, two weeks before the Colorado Primary, Boebert was in Moab, driving an off-road 4×4 vehicle while drunk, with her sister-in-law, her son and her dog in the vehicle with her. Boebert wrecked the vehicle then bailed out, leaving her son, the dog and her badly injured sister-in-law on their own. The PAC alleges Boebert then covered up the accident by bribing her sister-in-law to remain quiet.

If you want to read ALL the muck on Boebert that American Muckrakers have raked up, visit the FireBoebert.com website.

— Tammye Nash