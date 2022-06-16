President Joe Biden today (Wednesday, June 15) issued an executive order pledging to “combat unlawful discrimination and eliminate disparities that harm LGBTQI+ individuals and their families, defend their rights and safety, and pursue a comprehensive approach to delivering the full promise of equality for LGBTQI+ individuals.”

President Biden said the main focus of the order is protecting LGBTQ youth who are increasingly targets of state legislation that limits access to health care and creates unsupportive school environments. According to the Williams Institute, some 2 million youth ages 13-17 in the U.S. identify as LGBT, including 300,000 who identify as transgender.

In the executive order, the president said, “The federal government must take action to address the significant disparities that LGBTQI+ youth face in the foster care system, the misuse of state and local child welfare agencies to target LGBTQI+ youth and families and the mental health needs of LGBTQI+ youth.”

Texas is one of the states that has been specifically targeting transgender youth and their families. Gov. Greg Abbott called three special sessions after last year’s regular session of the Texas Legislature, focusing on passing not only one of the most restrictive anti-abortion bills in the country but also a measure banning trans youth from participating in school sports based on their gender identity.

Biden wrote in the order, “My administration must safeguard LGBTQI+ youth from dangerous practices like so-called ‘conversion therapy’ — efforts to suppress or change an individual’s sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression — a discredited practice that research indicates can cause significant harm, including higher rates of suicide-related thoughts and behaviors by LGBTQI+ youth.

“The federal government must strengthen the supports for LGBTQI+ students in our nation’s schools and other education and training programs,” Biden’s executive order continues. “It must also address the discrimination and barriers that LGBTQI+ individuals and families face by expanding access to comprehensive health care, including reproductive health; protecting the rights of LGBTQI+ older adults and preventing and addressing LGBTQI+ homelessness and housing instability. Through these actions, the federal government will help ensure that every person — regardless of who they are or whom they love — has the opportunity to live freely and with dignity.”

The executive order directs the Secretary of Health and Human Services to “use the Department of HHS’s authorities to protect LGBTQI+ individuals’ access to medically necessary care from harmful State and local laws and practices, and shall promote the adoption of promising policies and practices to support health equity, including in the area of mental health care, for LGBTQI+ youth and adults.

HHS will also “establish an initiative to reduce the risk of youth exposure to so-called conversion therapy,” develop a plan to promote ending such therapy around the world. The Federal Trade Commission is “encouraged to consider whether so-called conversion therapy constitutes an unfair or deceptive act or practice, and to issue such consumer warnings or notices as may be appropriate.”

Biden’s order also directs HHS to “expand the availability of family counseling and support programs in federally funded health, human services, and child welfare programs,” “consider how to use the Department’s authorities to strengthen non-discrimination protections on the basis of sex, including sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics, in its programs and services” and “ conduct a study on the impact that current Federal statutory and regulatory eligibility standards have on the ability of LGBTQI+ and other households.”

Biden directs the Secretary of Education to “establish a Working Group on LGBTQI+ Students and Families, which shall lead an initiative to address discrimination against LGBTQI+ students and strengthen supports for LGBTQI+ students and families,” and he directs HHS to “address discrimination, social isolation, and health disparities faced by LGBTQI+ older adults.”

The Congressional LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus applauded Biden’s executive order, Congressman David Ciciline of Rhode Island, caucus chair, saying in a press release, “At a time when radical right-wing politicians are pushing legislation targeting our community — and particularly transgender and nonbinary youth — President Biden is not just speaking out against these laws, he’s also taking critical actions to secure and protect our rights. Today’s executive order will have a significant impact on LGBTQI+ people of all ages, from LGBTQI+ youth, including those in the foster care system, to LGBTQI+ older adults.”

Ciciline said the executive order “aligns with the goals of numerous bills introduced by Equality Caucus members,” including the Equality Act and numerous others.

Kristine Kippins, deputy legal director for policy with Lambda Legal, issued a statement sayng the executive order is “a huge step in the right direction.”

However, she continued, the order is “a beginning, not the end. There is still much work to be done in advancing rights for LGBTQI+ people in this country.”

— Tammye Nash