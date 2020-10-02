Prism Health North Texas is offering a nice package at no charge to anyone in Dallas, Denton, Collin, Ellis, Henderson, Hunt, Kaufman, Cooke, Fannin, Grayson and Navarro counties. Your nice package includes free condoms, discretely wrapped and sent directly to your home. Or work, if you prefer.

You have a choice of The Standard, The XL, the Nope to Latex or the Variety. In addition, every nice package will contain water-based and silicone lube and a fun surprise.

Prism Health spokesman Tre Truong said Nice Package is being funded through a grant received by the Project Connect Team that promotes HIV prevention and testing. He said during the pandemic, people have less money but shouldn’t be jeopardizing their health. He said others might pick condoms up at venues that have been closed during the lockdown and others just are embarrassed to go to a drug store and purchase condoms themselves.

Nice Package will continue, Truong said, “as long as the orders are coming.”

Visit Nice Package for more information and to order. You may order one package per month.

— David Taffet