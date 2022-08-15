Prism Health North Texas is partnering with Arttitude and Transgender Pride of Dallas to present the inaugural TX Trans Pride event on Friday, Sept. 30, from 7 p.m. to 4 a.m., at Station 4, 3912 Cedar Springs Road.

The free event will include entertainment in the Rose Room, a resource fair with trans inclusive resources and services, free HIV and STI testing and an Affirmation Station with free gender-affirming items and products.

Brandon Corpus, a behavioral intervention specialist with Prism, said, “We often see that events or holidays for the trans community are usually [about] observance, remembrance or visibility, but never wholly a celebration. In establishing this inaugural event, we hope to create a space that is both informative and fun, with information about resources and services available and representation from world-class entertainers of the same experience and backgrounds.”

The doors open at 6 p.m., and the show — featuring Jazell Barbie Royale and other entertainers of trans experience from Austin, Houston and San Antonio as well as Dallas — starts at 7 p.m. Prism will be offering free STI and HIV testing from 7-11 p.m., and the Resource Fair will be open from 7 p.m.-midnight. The Resource Fair includes an Affirmation Station providing free gender-affirming items and products while supplies last, as well as information on trans-inclusive resources and services.

The evening continues with a private, ticketed meet-and-greet with Kerri Colby from season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race from 9:30-10:30 p.m., and at 11 p.m., Kerri will perform with the cast of The Rose room. The event winds up with a dance party from 2-4 a.m.

Food trucks will be set up in the parking lot behind S4 to serve snacks throughout the evening.

“This event is more than just a show or a resource fair,” Corpus stressed. “This is an opportunity to come together as a community and uplift our trans siblings, in addition to connecting with those who may need vital resources and services available through Prism Health North Texas and other local agencies. We will have gender affirming items and products, information about healthcare and behavioral health services access, and plenty of joy to share with attendees.”

To encourage regular STI and HIV testing, tickets to the Kerri Colby meet and greet will be available on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last, at the organization’s various free testing operations beginning Sept. 6.

Visit the After Hours Pride Clinic at the Worth Street Health Center, 4004 Worth Street, on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m., or go to Sue Ellen’s, 3014 Throckmorton St., on Wednesdays from 9-11 p.m, to receive tickets to the meet-and-greet by receiving free testing services, and sharing the password “TXTRANSPRIDE.”

Organizations and individuals interested in sponsoring this event or donating services should visit TXTransPride.org/sponsor/ for more information.

— Tammye Nash